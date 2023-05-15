In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.

It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!

For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5.

3.0 – Book was okay, although I wouldn’t read it again

3.5 – Book was good, in general

4.0 – Book was really good, and I would recommend it to others

4.5 – Book was excellent and impacted me for months or years afterwards

The main differentiator between a 4 and 4.5 was the personal impact: some stories and lessons stay with you a lifetime. It’s like the difference between a great friend and a best friend. But just as it takes time to become best friends with someone, it takes time to identify which books impacted me in the long run – so for now, the best books will be scored at a 4.

I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads. Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!

May 15th Update

According to Goodreads, I have read 21 out of the 50 books for the 2023 Reading Challenge, and am 3 books ahead of schedule.

I read Interior Chinatown in Boston on the plane, as well as Opposite of Loneliness. Interior Chinatown was really good. As for the latter – I’m about 3/4 done. All I can think about is how it came to be published. The writer, a recent Yale graduate, died in a car crash. She was riding high towards a career of literarydom, a journey cut short by a boyfriend who fell asleep at the wheel. A college professor published her essays posthumously.

I don’t know how I feel about the essays themselves: I don’t like the ones about smoking pot, hooking up, or kissing. I liked the one about a grizzled misguided army man writing emails about life on the base and politics and conspiring with the translator. He gets progressively more and more unhinged, in pursuit of morality and glory. That’s good stuff.

I have referred to Reed’s Language of Tarot so religiously that I went out and bought the book myself. I still use it almost every day.

At some point in time, I was juggling 4 books at once and finishing none. Usually the best thing to do is to just quit them all. So I did.

March 19th Update

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke was an excellent graphic novel detailing the phenomenon, social impact and psychology of loneliness. In one chapter, it crawled down the horrifying experiments of Harlow’s monkeys, later delving into the psychologist’s own pathologies and loneliness. After reading that book, I felt a little hollow myself. I got up to leave the coffeeshop, and as I did, the person in front of me smiled and waved. I smiled and waved back. A random patron. Their wave brightened my day. I thought: that person has no idea.

I also thoroughly enjoyed The Art of Living by Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. There were a few quotes that I wanted to share in a separate blog entry. Feeling ‘passionate’ about ‘Stoicism’ sounds funny to me. I like the Stoics.

Title and Author Month Read ★ #1 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang January 3.5/5 #2 Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata February 3.5/5 #3 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa February 4.0/5 #4 Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke February 4.5/5★ #5 The End of the Affair by Graham Greene February 3.5/5 #6 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz February 4.0/5 #7 One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival by Donald Antrim March 3.0/5 #8 Her Body and Other Parties March 3.5/5 #9 Free Will by Sam Harris March 3.0/5 #10 Tokyo Ueno Station by Miri Yū March 3.5/5 #11 The Art of Living by Epictetus March 4.0/5 #12 A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo García March 4.0/5 #13 The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy March 4.0/5 #14 Tales from the Café by Toshikazu Kawaguchi April 4.0/5 #15 Guantanamo Voices by Sarah Mirk April 3.5/5 #16 Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong April 3.0/5 #17 The Language of Tarot by Jeannie Reed April 4.5/5★ #18 Foster by Claire Keegan April 4.0/5 #19 How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada May 3.5/5 #20 The Cook by Maylis de Kerangal May 3.5/5 #21 Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu Mat 4.0/5