Growing up, I had a fixation with witches. A favorite childhood song went, “watch a witchy witch, up way up high.” One of my earliest memories was of a 1st grade teacher, whom I believed to be a witch because of her long nails and luminous white hair. Later I learned that I shared the birthday of a famous Italian witch.

My fascination with intuition and Jung’s collective unconscious eventually led me to the peculiar world of tarot cards. Truthfully, I never believed in them. I thought they were bogues. I figured they relied on the Barnum Effect, common in quack fortune-telling. For instance, “sometimes you can be loud, outgoing, and a people person, but other times you can be quiet, shy, and reserved.” The descriptions are so generic that they’ll apply to nearly everyone. It’s one reason I disliked horoscopes. Descriptions were just buttttteeerrrred in Barnum.

When my boss at work whipped out his tarot cards, my co-worker and I decided to amuse him. He did the simple three card spread: past, present, future. We provided no detailed information aside from “a trip” or “a move.” He proceeded to describe, to an uncanny degree, events that had happened, were currently happening, or were about to occur. As an example, he described a patriarchal figure who’d soon be out-of-sorts. None of us had any idea that, in two weeks, the grandfather we were planning to meet – and were traveling hundreds of miles to see – would suddenly fall ill and decline to see us.

Intrigued, I called my project leader to ask more about the tarot cards. Our last conversation was about Carl Jung, the 78 card deck, the collective unconscious, our general subconscious, his belief in how the world worked, and my belief in how the world worked. The purpose of the cards, he said, was to hone your intuition. I asked if he’d ever pulled cards for other people. He said yes – at a party once, but it had gotten him in trouble. He’d given the upside down Lovers card to a person going thru a divorce, then a Disaster card to someone mourning the death. They thought he’d intentionally picked those cards to upset them.

Later, I went to Barnes and Nobles to buy the original deck called the Rider Waite deck.

One thing they don’t mention is that you have to have some degree of mental strength to read tarot cards. Particularly your own. It’s like having a friend who says it like it is. Sometimes it’s true, so it makes you mad.

Each of the 78 cards carries a highly specific meaning.

I refer to a book by Jeannie Reed on the meanings of these cards. I chose her book as my primary reference because 1) I’m starting out, and it’s hard for me to memorize and understand the meaning of each card 2) I like her method of treating each card as part of a sentence 3) I am wary of reading too much into a card, and projecting my own meanings, as I don’t yet trust myself to do that. I may also have existing information that biases me towards certain conclusions.

Here are some examples that highlight how specific Reed’s interpretations are.

Page of Cups Reversed – a child or an adult not loved in childhood by the mother the way the child needs or needed to be. The person’s emotional needs were not met by the mother. An emotionally wounded child all grown up but not healed.

Eight of Pentacles – A job with a learning curve. A challenging job that develops existing skills. On-the-job training.

Five of Swords – A psychological pattern of failure. Futility. In vain. Relapse.

The cards are not generic enough to appeal to most people. So it is difficult to make things up.

After sharing some messages with the people in my life, they seemed curious and spooked. They asked me how I chose these particular cards – how I shuffled, how I selected. How was I getting accurate cards? How was I pulling the same cards, over and over again? As wild as it sounds, this is how I select the card(s):

I split the deck into fours and shuffle them haphazardly. I shuffled #1 with #3 and #2 with #4 and split them again, flipping them upside down, stacking them, etc. I place the deck on the table. I spin the cards across the entire table. I do this because the cards have different meanings when they’re upside down or right side up. When I shuffle by spinning the deck, it randomizes the direction of the cards. I scatter the cards across the table. I scramble them in batches, haphazardly, sometimes moving cards left, then right, then under, then over. I decide on the topic and phrase the question. I determine how many cards I will pull. My gut will usually tell me how many cards to include. Sometimes I see a configuration in my mind’s eye – i.e one main card, two cards beneath that, and then two beneath that. I don’t use prescribed spreads, although I occasionally use Reed’s 7-card spread because it works for me. I close my eyes and drag my hand around the cards. One of my arms will feel heavy. Usually it’s the left. I don’t know if that’s significant, since I’m right-handed. One or several of the cards will feel different in temperature and weight. This sounds really fucking weird, I know. I’ll tap around to see if that card is the “warmest” or “heaviest” one. And then I pull the card aside and flip it over. I keep doing this until it feels timely to stop.

Sometimes I’m aware of this situation already and satisfied with the reading. Other times, I have to take a minute to grapple with the message(s).

I have made significant decisions based on these readings. Finances, relationships, work, friendships. It’s not because I trust these cards. It’s because I trust myself… and these cards give me the extra push. This is particularly true when I pull the same cards, over and over. As an example, I pulled a 5 card spread two weeks ago about Situation A. After Situation A happened, I pulled a 6 card spread – 3 of the same cards reappeared.

Only recently have I begun to do fun readings about others. Several weeks ago, I was curious about my best friend. I did a quick card pull for her, made a note of it, and never mentioned it until today. In retrospect, the card was highly tailored to her and her experiences. It was eerie. We looked back and saw how the card described and predicted everything she’d gone through. She immediately called me afterwards and asked me how I drew them.

My favorite part about pulling tarot cards is that I can go 100% intuition. Unlike with reading people, I don’t have to discern people’s ‘vibe’ or ‘energy’ from their words. There is no logic override with tarot cards, as there can be with people, i.e this person says they’re trustworthy, but deep down, I don’t believe them. It feels nice to turn off the logical, thinking side, if only for a minute. As long as they don’t cause excessive distress or dependency, tarot cards can be fun to fiddle with.