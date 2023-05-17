May Diaries

May 17th, 2023

New Bitmoji who dis 💅

The highlight of today was playing on the playground and swinging on the swings and crawling through the jungle gym. The lowlight of today was being woken up at 7:16 AM, as per my circadian rhythm, and being unable to go to sleep, despite my alarm being set for 10:30 AM. This has been the bane of my existence for several months already, and it’s truly tragic. I’ll have a day free of meetings, and waddaya know? I’m up at 7:30 AM, and I cannot go back to bed, because my brain is in overdrive, and I am pathologically unable to stop thinking.

Otherwise, it was a productive day at work. I went to my favorite cafe and drank a lil’ Americano and crept through Google Scholar. I never thought I’d get so excited over abstracts and citations – I took them for granted in college. It makes me sad that the project will end soon. As I hunt for my next project, I’ll be on the lookout for words like ‘qualitative’ and ‘analysis’ and ‘research’ and ‘literature’ and ‘coding’ and all that good stuff. I’ll also ask if this team has any other related work….

I can’t tell if I’m getting pickier or if these books just aren’t slapping. The last three books I’ve read have been solid 2-3’s on a scale of 5. Last night I had to add a score of 2.5 to my book ratings, because I was begrudged about the books I had made myself read. It’s the sunk cost fallacy: I’ll read a book, become disinterested 100 pages in, continue reading in the hopes that it will be better, it won’t, and then I’ll be upset by the end. It is, like my tragic morning routine, wholly self-inflicted.

May 15th, 2023

After talking to my parents, my dad said, “天天玩 还累!”

Basically: you play every day, and you’re still tired!

In my defense, I was on a train for 7 hours on Friday, slept 4 hours on Saturday (to stay up and talk, because sleeeeeeeepover) and slept 4 hours on Sunday (…to travel.) So. Well. I guess he’s not wrong. I’ve also been emotionally exhausted. Nothing external or immediate. I just sometimes sit down and upset myself. So I decided to take a day off from work. Take a vacation from my vacation.

K and B both encouraged me to, too. They told me to do the things that I enjoy, and to rest, and to scale it back, and to read a book at my favorite coffeeshop and just chill out.

And that’s exactly what I did today. I worked on my assignment, spoke briefly to my project leader, and did the things I liked. I fiddled with my tarot cards. They spook me out, because of how freakishly accurate they are. And the patterns. The way certain cards continually show up. I’ve been really bothered by this math problem, trying to figure out the statistical odds of:

If I draw 6 cards and get 3 cards

And then I draw 6 cards and get those same 3 cards

And it’s from a deck of 78 unique cards

What are the odds of drawing the same 3 cards?

This has been bothering me for a day and a half. I tried solving it on the phone but I don’t really trust myself when it comes to numbers, and I’ve been meaning to ask my dad, because he’s the math guru, and taught me every single math concept that ever grazed my syllabus. I’m really annoyed that I can’t figure this out. I’ll ask my father.

Also, I drafted my Boston blog entries. I vaguely feel like this is all getting a little too travel bloggy, and I don’t really want that, but I’ve been bouncing around from place to place the past few months and wanted to document it. Since this is my online diary.

Before I tucker off to bed, because I really am tired, this song has been stuck in my head. I first heard it on the train. It makes me want to play a banjo on a mountain and eat chili and have a spiritual experience on a snowcapped peak.

May 14th, 2023

Man oh man does it feel good to get home and be elderly 💅 I have been looking forward to crackin’ open a fresh book, taking my vitamins, and poppin’ in those retainers.

Barely got any sleep last night, my flight was early this morning. I sorely missed the Delta experience. All my life I flew American and was terrified of flying and was utterly convinced I would die. Then I flew Delta once and immediately fell in love. Wanna know why? Because Delta makes me feel like a Princess. And American makes me feel like the other P: a Pleb. And even though I am a Pleb, I like that temporary experience of feeling like an air Princess. Cue to slogan: We Love To Fly, and It Shows. Fly Delta©.

Where was I going with this? Oh, right. No, I don’t remember. It’s fine. As we walked through our alma mater, I kept commenting on the university’s lovely new additions. Apparently it had all been there.

“That’s new.”

“That is not new, Lu. That was there when we first came here.”

“No, that’s most definitely new.”

I can memorize the layout of a new city, but I could not, for the life of me, recognize anything on campus. I couldn’t find the bathrooms, forgot where the dining hall was, couldn’t fathom how I ever studied in the depressive lair they call the ‘library,’ didn’t know any of the buildings, forgot the establishments, got lost a few times, blanked on the main hall. It was suggested that I had repressed these memories due to trauma, and maybe that’s the case, because usually my memory is spot-on, maybe too spot-on, like I bring something up eleven years later that is entirely irrelevant and yet very true. So it was unusual for me to not recall anything, particularly a location where I had lived for years.

The kicker was when we walked towards a wildly absurd statue that had to have been new. At this point, I had no idea which way was right or left, and when my friend insisted that it had been there, I searched the darkened depths of my brain. Then I read the year it was built: 2021! So it was new. But of the forty seven unfamiliar things I pointed out, I think it was the only actually new addition.

May 13th, 2023

I feel like an entire week has elapsed from last night to today.

Twenty four hours ago, I was on a seven hour train ride. Five hours ago, I was visiting my alma mater. Between then, I’ve had six helpings of mi quang – the best Vietnamese dish to possibly exist – gotten five hours of sleep to stay up and talk, eaten the bessssst dim sum ever, held a shiba inu for the first time! visited the alma mater, participated in a loud school festivity that induced a headache, felt a complex stew of ambivalence bubble to the surface, and came to terms with some sort of fresh amnesia, because everything on campus looked strange and different and brand new and I was convinced everything had been recently installed, including the university crest that’s stood there – apppppppparently – for years.

Some things never change. Last night we stayed up until 4 AM to talk and talk and talk.

May 12th, 2023

On the train from Boston.

The train is clean, upscale and half-empty. Most people have the row to themselves, including me. (At least for now.) Even on public transportation, Boston’s nearly empty. The plane was half empty; the bus yesterday was entirely empty.

As a space creature with a need for stimulation, Boston offered a perfect respite from social interaction, while giving my brain enough to buzz about. Since I’ll be meeting and staying with a friend later, this cuts short the ‘solo journey’ part of my adventure. Admittedly, a part of me is sad about that.

As with many things, I really, really like doing things on my own, even if it gets me weird looks. Travel, it turns out, is no exception. I used to always think that I had to travel with others, whether it be family, friends, or a partner, and that if I didn’t, I would be scared or unhappy or end up on a list of horror stories about solo travelers (knock on wood?)

Instead, it’s been inexplicably freeing and relaxing and wonderful to wander around on my own. What people don’t often talk about is how freeing it is to go where you want to go, when you want to go, for however long you want like to go.

People don’t talk about what a relief it is to retire to the hotel in the middle of a day just to read a book – or taking that extra fifteen minutes in the morning to get ready.

People don’t talk about how wondrous it is to crank the AC down to 64, then back up to 75, then waking up at night to make it 68, and then 70, and then 69, and waking up with it at 65. (I can already hear people screeching my ear off about the AC chaos.)

People don’t talk about how glorious it is to sit in one place for hours at a time, people-watching in public spaces, not worrying if the people you’re traveling with want to go somewhere else, or do something else, or visit the next destination on the list.

And I can talk to people if I want to, or not! I can talk to strangers, or I can keep to myself. I can ask for directions, or I can find them on my own. I can learn about people’s lives, and I can go hours without making eye contact.

While I relish in sharing these experiences with others, there’s something just as wonderful in doing it alone.

May 9th, 2023

Sitting on Harvard’s campus about to take a work call. They had a taxidermy museum so I took the train and visited. I love taxidermy.

May 8th, 2023

Boston is beautiful. It might be the most beautiful city I’ve ever seen or visited in my entire life. Nobody talks about how lush and verdant and gorgeous Boston is.

This is only a small preview, since I still have to review and edit the 100+ photos I’ve taken.

My project leader was ecstatic about the research articles I’d selected the past two weeks. Because I’d be spending this week in Boston, I went and got ahead, scouring the literature for new topics.

I really, really like this project.

May 6th, 2023

Greetings from Boston.

May 5th, 2023

If you were a hawk, where would you live?

Unfortunately, the mountains with the marmots.

That’s horrible! Marmots? The whistle pigs? What have marmots ever done to you?

Hey, I have to focus on feeding! I’d either be a marmot or eat marmots. What about you?

If I were a hawk, I’d probably live on a college campus. Lots of squirrels.

Oh, so you’re so much better for wanting to eat collegiate squirrels trying to get an education?

A day of drones, lounging at the park, last minute packing, calling a stranger an ambulance, shopping at the mall, and eating a family sized meal of Mexican food. The past few days included: Trader Joe’s, jalapeño limeade, charcuterie boards, “I am” statements, Cheesecake Factory, shrimp tempura and hibachi steak. Also, I read. B studied. I got ahead at work. It all blurs in my mind.

According to the Internet, I am in New York City. I am not. I am, however, sorely behind in my recap entries and stressed from not meeting these hobby deadlines. I guess I could just post them over the next few days and get it all over with! Yes. I’m doing that. On that note, I’m scrapping the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule. It’s not happening. I’ll still post incessantly, because this is my main creative outlet, but the schedule’s got to go, boys, it’s not happening. My heart is my schedule.

May 3rd, 2023

Today I bought the tiniest camera I’ve seen in my life. The screen itself was two inches. The moment I saw it, I snatched it. I was beyond thrilled. It was only $12, too, and could take videos and games and had built-in frames. As I snapped away, the pixelated, grain-filled images reminded me of childhood. The video lagged, the photos blurred, and I squealed. The further we move from vintage imperfection, the more appealing it becomes.

I will create a post on the camera later – maybe a video and blog entry. I was scouring the Internet for example images, but couldn’t find any. Maybe after my trip. I’ll definitely document Boston/Philly on the tiny camera.

Speaking of which, I’m all packed. I’m looking forward to the trip. I would like to… read. I fell behind on my book challenge this month, so remind me to download and check out some books tomorrow. I want to explore the city, but I also want to be a complete hermit on vacation and exist at my own pace.

As the weather warms up, so does my desire to road trip. Yesterday, I saw a giant atlas on the National Parks. I stood in the store, studying the map, seeing how the parks were dispersed across the country. I’ve had a hankering for something across the Southwest, maybe Arizona, New Mexico, Utah. This is the heart of many parks! I briefly considered the mystical adobe-filled city of Taos, until I saw that the crime rates were unusually high, so maybe a stop will suffice.

There’s something about the weather that makes me want to roll the windows down and play very loud 80’s music and eat disgusting greasy cheeseburgers and walk through forests. It’s almost like a trope, right? But it’s also an experience, and it’s one that makes me feel both delirious and alive. I want to crawl across logs and shiver on mountains.

Before I go traipsing across the Southwest, though, I would like to be fit – less the lazy cat I am – and train for a 5K, even though I don’t think I’ve ever run for 5 minutes nonstop. I’m more of a sprinter, always have been, and I despise running, but there’s something so appealing – so masochistically appealing – about paying money to run a little over 3 miles. It feels like a challenge, you know?

May 1st, 2023

Discovered a hack to get a sandwich, cookie and drink for less than $5. Two words: kid’s meal. Big kids, big meals. Now I’m sitting at the park, bathing in sunshine, polishing off a cookie I just dropped on the floor. A little germ never hurt nobody. (A little germ had, in fact, hurt many.)

It’s a new week at work. I’m revising my approach towards the research review. My latest project has been fantastic: it’s deliverable-centric, wonderfully hands off, and requires me to prowl through the stacks, collecting research articles. I can think of no better role. My work, for now, revolves around reading, selecting, analyzing, and summarizing. It’s like college, but so much better, because not only am I remote, I am getting paid to do this. Also, I don’t have to talk to anybody.

I feel appreciated, too. Whether it’s my manager expressing excitement over my research into the field, or my best friend expressing excitement over my research into her ex(es), investigator Lu is feeling seen. And that’s a nice feeling, especially as I digest my cookie on a sunny day.

Speaking of research, I was on NYT the other day and skimming an article on the efficacy of masks. I was already miffed and suspect about the methodology. Masks are like condoms: if you wear them sometimes, but not all the time, you might still get pregnant. And it’s not because condoms don’t work. In a similar vein, the only true way to measure mask efficacy would be in a relatively extreme way – ensuring that every single interaction were masked in a 100% condition, and then measuring infection rates among populations of 100% masked, semi-masked, and fully unmasked.

But that’s just me blabbering. Knock on wood – I haven’t gotten COVID (yet?) – but I still wear my mask, particularly when talking to others. It’s made me realize how much we spit when we speak – I tried to subtly brush off a droplet as I talked to my friend last weekend.

The weather in Boston seems mercurial. It’s why I haven’t packed my clothes yet. It’s like Katy Perry’s song: you’re hot, then you’re cold. Shorts or flares? Crops or winter coat? I’ll have to pack soon, but I’ve been monitoring the weather closely for weeks, and have come to no solid conclusion about appropriate apparel.

Finally, it’s the first, which means more listings should be showing up on StreetEasy, New York’s apartment site. Since I’m bound by several constraints, half of them due to pickiness, the pickings are limited. I’m going back to the drawing board and asking myself: if I were an art-loving geriatric with an affinity for groceries, parks, and museums, what neighborhood would I enjoy? I’ve narrowed it down to 2-3 neighborhoods, but I’d have to temporarily stay to really sus out the vibe. Steering clear of anything “hip,” “trendy,” or “fun.”