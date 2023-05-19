Tarot Tales

This morning, I did a tarot card pull for somebody I care about. Although we had spoken last night, they seemed a bit unsettled. I was curious: were there other perspectives to consider? I scrambled the deck, saw a 3+1 configuration in my mind’s eye, and drew the cards. Using Reed’s book, which includes pithy descriptions, I shared the pull.

Part of the tarot’s intrigue lies in 1) the accuracy of the cards and 2) the universality of the deck. The deck represents Jung’s concept of the collective unconscious. The cards represent the archetypes.

According to Jung, the collective unconscious is made up of a collection of knowledge and imagery that every person is born with and is shared by all human beings due to ancestral experience.

The human collective unconscious is populated by instincts, as well as by archetypes: ancient primal symbols such as The Great Mother, the Wise Old Man, the Shadow, the Tower, Water, and the Tree of Life.

In other words, this deck of colorful Italian cards translates Swiss psychologist Carl Jung’s abstractions into something tangible.

Jung saw the tarot as a symbolic representation of the collective unconscious. He believed that the archetypal images and themes depicted in the tarot cards tap into the deep layers of the human psyche and can provide insights into an individual’s unconscious motivations, conflicts, and potential for personal growth. Jung did not view the tarot as a literal predictor of the future but rather as a tool for self-reflection and exploration of the unconscious. He saw the process of working with tarot cards as a means of integrating the conscious and unconscious aspects of the self, leading to greater self-awareness and psychological wholeness.

It’s interesting that people can pull cards about external situations or individuals. For instance, I’ve wondered about people I’ve never met, but whom I’ve heard of. Or I’ll be anticipating a certain interaction between other people and be unsure of how it’ll pan out. Somehow, the cards will still be accurate. This part is weird to me, because if these cards are just a reflection of my subconscious, how are other people’s stuff hiding inside my subconscious?

But then I guess it goes back to Jung’s theory, right? These cards are a psychological 411. You dial in to the directory, and they guide you to the right place. And we’re more connected than we think we are – I just didn’t know it was to this extent. Who knew? It’s like we’re ingredients in a giant psyche stew, and if you reeeeally close your eyes, you can get an idea of where the turmeric or potatoes are.

I pulled an interesting spread for a blog reader several days ago. (It’s the first image of this post.) The cards told such a cohesive, elaborate story that I wanted to share it.

This person is looking for a job. There is a joint financial venture.

There is burnout and exhaustion. This person is not making a decision with emotional implications. They can’t cope or juggle things successfully. They are in over one’s head, likely financially. This person must let go of something that is not good for them – get out of the chair and walk. This relates to their holistic health and balance. There is financial insecurity. This person is protecting what they have accomplished so far. There is anger and frustration. This person needs to go to school.

In other words, it sounds like this person is unhappy at work, feeling burned out, in financial straits, looking elsewhere, unable to decide on the right course of action, and may need to consider schooling. Huh. This spread didn’t resonate with me or anybody I know – that’s also something I check for after pulling a spread. So if this pertains to you, good luck and godspeed!

(And thanks for tuning in to today’s Tarot Tales.)