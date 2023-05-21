Boston Bound

Spent all day traveling. It was a leisurely and peaceful journey. The plane was half empty. Aside from a few snafus, it was pleasant. (I ended up moving away from the old man next to me, with the help of a socially astute flight attendant. This is not the first Delta attendant who has kindly looked out for me.) During the smoooooth flight, I read on my iPad, journaled in a notepad, and listened to music.

Once I arrived in Boston, I took an Uber to the hotel. I was struck by how clean, industrial and spacious Boston was. Compared to other cities I had visited, Boston gleamed. Dazzled in ~bougie.~ The slow pace of life was palpable. New York’s energy had been frenetic, ripped jeans. Boston’s was poised, Lululemon leggings.

After settling in, I went grocery shopping, the first thing I do when I show up at a new destination. I lugged a paper bag stretched taut – stuffed with two gallons of water, croissants, bananas, hummus, chips, and juice – which threatened to spill onto the street. I mapped out the week’s itinerary. And then I cranked the AC down as far as humanly possible, relishing in the cold.