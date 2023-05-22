Walking the Freedom Trail

On my first day in Boston, I walked the Freedom Trail, a route spanning 2.5 miles, dotted with 16 historically significant sites. It seemed like the proper way to introduce myself to Boston, a city steeped in history.
On my phone, I downloaded the National Parks Services app, which included a free audio tour and map. As I walked from one destination to another, a tinny-voiced narrator unraveled the tales of America.
These are the places I visited:
- Boston Common
- As America’s oldest public park, the sprawling green space dates back to 1634 . Since then, it has been the site of historical protests, speeches and celebrations.
- On this day, there was a food festival and park-goers lollygagging.
- Massachusetts State House
- The State House, with its bright gold dome, has been the seat of the Massachusetts government since 1798.
- Park Street Church
- The historic church was a beacon of faith and social activism. It played a pivotal role in the fight against slavery.
- Granary Burying Grounds
- The historic burying ground has roughly 2,300 markers with several notable figures, including Paul Revere, John Hancock, and Samuel Adams.
- A nearby tour guide, dressed as a colonial person, said the tombstones didn’t align with the graves – back in the day, they stacked multiple graves on top of each other.
- King’s Chapel
- The burying grounds housed the remains of early settlers. Because I’d already spent time in the Granary Burying Grounds, I gave the King’s Chapel a cursory look before continuing onwards.
- Boston Latin School
- Founded on April 23, 1635, this was the oldest public school in America. When I visited, the school itself was no longer there. In its place was a Ben Franklin statue.
- Old South Meeting House
- This was a historic meeting place that housed the passionate debates leading up to the American Revolution.
- Old State House
- Built in 1713, the Old State House was the oldest surviving public building in Boston.
- Boston Massacre Site
- On March 5, 1770, after months of tensions, Bostonians and Redcoats clashed in the streets of Boston. It ended with 5 civilians killed by gunfire. (Cynically, I thought: they considered that a massacre? This trip had coincided with a particularly bloody week in America.)
- At this point, I saw the familiar tour guide. He colorfully described a story where a 12 year old may have instigated the massacre by throwing a snowball at a soldier.
- Faneuil Hall
- This space hosted America’s first Town Meeting. Now, it stood across Quincy Market, a vibrant food hall and market, where I munched on lobsta soup.
My leisurely walk was sunny and slow. On the day I arrived, temperatures had risen 30 degrees. Sunshine replaced weeks of rain. As I crossed the street, I heard a woman remark about how it had become 80 degrees overnight!
Stuffed with garlicky shrimp and lobsta bisque, I soaked up the sun and sat near Faneuil Hall. Because the last few destinations were clustered up north, and I didn’t have my transportation pass yet, I bookmarked North End for another day.
All in all, my walk on the Freedom Trail – set against the backdrop of a bougie Boston – was a fantastic way to meet the city.