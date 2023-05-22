Walking the Freedom Trail

On my first day in Boston, I walked the Freedom Trail, a route spanning 2.5 miles, dotted with 16 historically significant sites. It seemed like the proper way to introduce myself to Boston, a city steeped in history.

On my phone, I downloaded the National Parks Services app, which included a free audio tour and map. As I walked from one destination to another, a tinny-voiced narrator unraveled the tales of America.

These are the places I visited:

Boston Common As America’s oldest public park, the sprawling green space dates back to 1634 . Since then, it has been the site of historical protests, speeches and celebrations.

On this day, there was a food festival and park-goers lollygagging. Massachusetts State House The State House, with its bright gold dome, has been the seat of the Massachusetts government since 1798. Park Street Church The historic church was a beacon of faith and social activism. It played a pivotal role in the fight against slavery. Granary Burying Grounds The historic burying ground has roughly 2,300 markers with several notable figures, including Paul Revere, John Hancock, and Samuel Adams.

A nearby tour guide, dressed as a colonial person, said the tombstones didn’t align with the graves – back in the day, they stacked multiple graves on top of each other. King’s Chapel The burying grounds housed the remains of early settlers. Because I’d already spent time in the Granary Burying Grounds, I gave the King’s Chapel a cursory look before continuing onwards. Boston Latin School Founded on April 23, 1635, this was the oldest public school in America. When I visited, the school itself was no longer there. In its place was a Ben Franklin statue. Old South Meeting House This was a historic meeting place that housed the passionate debates leading up to the American Revolution. Old State House Built in 1713, the Old State House was the oldest surviving public building in Boston. Boston Massacre Site On March 5, 1770, after months of tensions, Bostonians and Redcoats clashed in the streets of Boston. It ended with 5 civilians killed by gunfire. (Cynically, I thought: they considered that a massacre? This trip had coincided with a particularly bloody week in America.)

killed by gunfire. (Cynically, I thought: they considered that a massacre? This trip had coincided with a particularly bloody week in America.) At this point, I saw the familiar tour guide. He colorfully described a story where a 12 year old may have instigated the massacre by throwing a snowball at a soldier. Faneuil Hall This space hosted America’s first Town Meeting. Now, it stood across Quincy Market, a vibrant food hall and market, where I munched on lobsta soup.

My leisurely walk was sunny and slow. On the day I arrived, temperatures had risen 30 degrees. Sunshine replaced weeks of rain. As I crossed the street, I heard a woman remark about how it had become 80 degrees overnight!

Stuffed with garlicky shrimp and lobsta bisque, I soaked up the sun and sat near Faneuil Hall. Because the last few destinations were clustered up north, and I didn’t have my transportation pass yet, I bookmarked North End for another day.

All in all, my walk on the Freedom Trail – set against the backdrop of a bougie Boston – was a fantastic way to meet the city.