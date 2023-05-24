May Diaries

May 24th, 2023

11 PM

When a nearby suburb was ranked one of the richest in America, I didn’t really believe it. Not because it’s not nice, or it’s not brand new and fancy and clean, but because it’s… just there. We drive there often, wander the parks, walk the malls, and source the bubble tea. Although it’s entertaining and sparkly, I wouldn’t write home about it.

However. After stepping foot into their 70 million dollar library and driving past the local high school bedazzled in a thousand golden stones, I concluded that the students probably write test answers on the backs of hundred dollar bills and that the district replaced the toilet paper with one dollar bills. Because that’s just how affluence works. But if there are two establishments where our tax dollars should go, it’s the library and the school. Fund ’em. FUND ‘EM.

Back to the library. Whoever designed that library – oh, Lord help me. I have no words. I visited the New York Public Library, I visited the Boston Public Library, and I was floored by this city library. FLOORED. If there’s one institution I will visit with regularity and gusto, it’s the goddamn public library. Oh, god. I was gawking heavy in the lobby. I wish I could share a photo. But because it’s so distinct – their main exhibition is so distinct, because they’re showcasing something giant and fantastic – I will out my location in a heartbeat.

Anyways. I’m reeling. Obviously. And I’m going back tomorrow.

3 PM

I made an executive decision yesterday and unfollowed my best friend’s ex on Instagram. When he unfollowed her in the weeks prior, I immediately checked to see whether I’d been removed as well. I was mortified to see that I wasn’t, because I was simply that forgettable. Well. Take that, Damian. Apparently Damian keeps a close eye on his un-followers.

While I love talking about boys, I find myself getting progressively worse and worse at it. I don’t understand the type of lingo or etiquette that pervades the dating space nowadays, with new phrases and theories and concepts, like ‘situationships,’ and ‘friends with benefits,’ and ‘sliding into yo DM’s.’ The last two have some overlap with my generation.

When it comes to males, I don’t even know. I just don’t. All I know is that I feel bad when I read studies on how men are lonely, so then I want to be kind and friendly, but then I’m afraid of being perceived as overly friendly and romantically interested, so then I choose to say nothing at all, thus contributing to the trend of lonely males. I could have said, hi, how is your day? but then I didn’t. Sometimes there can be a fine line between building a friendship and leading someone on, and it feels weird to toe it.

My inability to understand the trends and lingo, aside from males feeling statistically lonely, makes it challenging to provide advice or sound perspective. I don’t even remember what it feels like to have a crush.

May 23rd, 2023

We went to the Renaissance Fair several days ago. It was phenomenal. We were expecting lots of children – worried, in fact. Turns out RenFairs are geared towards adults. Adults who genuinely love the medieval period, who dress to the nines like peasants and queens and elves and fairies and fantastical elden folk, who sing along and participate in sonnet games and cheer on battles.

Did I get drunk off a beer at 11:30 AM while watching knights gallop yonder on horses? Yes. Was I contemplating how I would go as a fairy next year? Also yes.

The highlight – and moment of jarred reality – was watching the sword-swallowing. Jesus. And when he swallowed the five swords and plucked them each out, one by one? My chest tickled for the next 24 hours. I admire and respect all of the performers! It can’t be easy, living life on the road, constantly putting on your best charismatic self on stage, flirting daily with danger and death. But there was a very real passion and love for the art, among all participants and performers, that made the fair so fucking wholesome. It didn’t hurt that all of the food was fantastic, everything was fairly priced, and I ended the day with a lovely rose!

So that was a day for the books.

–

Work has been good. I love trawling through research and journals and articles. Although this project is winding down to an end, my project leader’s been impressed with my work, and connected me with her boss.

It is rewarding to be in roles that value independence. I say this because, in most previous roles, everything felt like a fuzzy mess of disorganized teamwork. You had to be a ‘team player,’ goals were ambiguous, and you ascended with social currency, not measurable results. And while I can work in that environment, I’m ultimately unhappy, because it feels like a bunch of bullshit. I wither. I crack. I snap. But if the work is autonomous, deadline-driven, and analytical? Yum.

I hope my next project will involve some sort of research, analysis, or data. Most importantly, I hope that it will have a good amount of independent work built in.

May 19th, 2023

So I’ve been reading this book for the past two years and remain unable to finish it. Not because it’s really bad, but because it’s too good. It’s so good, I refuse to finish it. So every few weeks or months, I read a few pages. This morning, it opened to a chunk about how we can’t spend all our time ruminating over the past and worrying about the future. Vietnamese monk Thích Nhất Hạnh compared it to drinking tea – you can’t drink tea ruminating on the past or worrying about the future, because once you look down, the tea will be gone, when the tea was meant to be savored, and so is life.

I have this rule where if three people say the same thing about something, then it might be true. Thích Nhất Hạnh happens to be the fourth person, or maybe the fifth at this point, to reiterate this message. It’s like people keep telling me the same thing over and over again – and even I tell myself this over and over again – but my mind refuses to budge. No, instead of enjoying this lovely sunset with my loved ones, let’s sit here and reflect on how that one girl shafted me in the fourth grade. Then, in the next few minutes, let’s worry about how everything will be doomed to fuck. Sure, life may be grand now. But will it remain this way?

So, thinking of this book passage, I sat in the line of McDonalds and thought to myself: my goal is to go through one day without ruminating over the past or worrying about the future. One day. That’s all I aspire for. One day. And as I sat there, waiting in line, a song by Katy Perry came on the radio, which reminded me of when the song first came out in the fifth grade and how I went to fifth grade with this one girl with the red hair and how she said that onnnnne thing that irks me to this day.

Then I caught myself. Dammit! Now I had to start all over again.

And I wondered why it was so hard. Why is it so difficult? Then I thought about it some more, and honestly, if it were easy, or intuitive, or everyday, nobody would feel the need to reiterate it so heavily. Books aren’t written about how to breathe oxygen. Because we don’t need to constantly go around and remind ourselves to breathe oxygen. We’re all talking about this mind stuff because it’s hard. If monks have to form tea metaphors about taking yourself out of your own goddamn mind, then it must be difficult for them, too.

Then I felt a little better.

May 18th, 2023

Initially I plopped him down to face me, but then he turned right around. (He thought: not the view I came for.)

Isn’t he cute? He – and his brother – will lie on the blanket for hours, even unattended.

I have a lot of posts simmering on the back burner. They’re ready to shoot out the gate. I organized all of my Boston entries and have set those to post. A part of me is considering taking a break from WordPress – it’s been a minute since I’ve gone on a hiatus, and I think I need one. I’m in the throes of something funky.

On another note, I’ve been back on the socials. Sort of. Like a turtle, I stick my head out, survey the environment, and dart back inside. I asked my freshman year roommate a question that’s been bothering me for a really long time. My best friend didn’t know the answer, and neither did she. I even asked one of the employees while I was visiting, but they didn’t know the answer, either.

It troubles me when I can’t remember things like this. I feel like my memory doesn’t work properly – they say memories fade, so why won’t mine? I feel like my memories intensify with time, sharpen in detail, and haunt me for years. Either that or they’re repressed, scrubbed off the brain board, and I’m disoriented. I can’t seem to sit still with either.

May 17th, 2023

New Bitmoji who dis 💅

The highlight of today was playing on the playground and swinging on the swings and crawling through the jungle gym. The lowlight of today was being woken up at 7:16 AM, as per my circadian rhythm, and being unable to go to sleep, despite my alarm being set for 10:30 AM. This has been the bane of my existence for several months already, and it’s truly tragic. I’ll have a day free of meetings, and waddaya know? I’m up at 7:30 AM, and I cannot go back to bed, because my brain is in overdrive, and I am pathologically unable to stop thinking.

Otherwise, it was a productive day at work. I went to my favorite cafe and drank a lil’ Americano and crept through Google Scholar. I never thought I’d get so excited over abstracts and citations – I took them for granted in college. It makes me sad that the project will end soon. As I hunt for my next project, I’ll be on the lookout for words like ‘qualitative’ and ‘analysis’ and ‘research’ and ‘literature’ and ‘coding’ and all that good stuff. I’ll also ask if this team has any other related work….

I can’t tell if I’m getting pickier or if these books just aren’t slapping. The last three books I’ve read have been solid 2-3’s on a scale of 5. Last night I had to add a score of 2.5 to my book ratings, because I was begrudged about the books I had made myself read. It’s the sunk cost fallacy: I’ll read a book, become disinterested 100 pages in, continue reading in the hopes that it will be better, it won’t, and then I’ll be upset by the end. It is, like my tragic morning routine, wholly self-inflicted.

May 15th, 2023

After talking to my parents, my dad said, “天天玩 还累!”

Basically: you play every day, and you’re still tired!

In my defense, I was on a train for 7 hours on Friday, slept 4 hours on Saturday (to stay up and talk, because sleeeeeeeepover) and slept 4 hours on Sunday (…to travel.) So. Well. I guess he’s not wrong. I’ve also been emotionally exhausted. Nothing external or immediate. I just sometimes sit down and upset myself. So I decided to take a day off from work. Take a vacation from my vacation.

K and B both encouraged me to, too. They told me to do the things that I enjoy, and to rest, and to scale it back, and to read a book at my favorite coffeeshop and just chill out.

And that’s exactly what I did today. I worked on my assignment, spoke briefly to my project leader, and did the things I liked. I fiddled with my tarot cards. They spook me out, because of how freakishly accurate they are. And the patterns. The way certain cards continually show up. I’ve been really bothered by this math problem, trying to figure out the statistical odds of:

If I draw 6 cards and get 3 cards

And then I draw 6 cards and get those same 3 cards

And it’s from a deck of 78 unique cards

What are the odds of drawing the same 3 cards?

This has been bothering me for a day and a half. I tried solving it on the phone but I don’t really trust myself when it comes to numbers, and I’ve been meaning to ask my dad, because he’s the math guru, and taught me every single math concept that ever grazed my syllabus. I’m really annoyed that I can’t figure this out. I’ll ask my father.

Also, I drafted my Boston blog entries. I vaguely feel like this is all getting a little too travel bloggy, and I don’t really want that, but I’ve been bouncing around from place to place the past few months and wanted to document it. Since this is my online diary.

Before I tucker off to bed, because I really am tired, this song has been stuck in my head. I first heard it on the train. It makes me want to play a banjo on a mountain and eat chili and have a spiritual experience on a snowcapped peak.

May 14th, 2023

Man oh man does it feel good to get home and be elderly 💅 I have been looking forward to crackin’ open a fresh book, taking my vitamins, and poppin’ in those retainers.

Barely got any sleep last night, my flight was early this morning. I sorely missed the Delta experience. All my life I flew American and was terrified of flying and was utterly convinced I would die. Then I flew Delta once and immediately fell in love. Wanna know why? Because Delta makes me feel like a Princess.

Where was I going with this? Oh, right. No, I don’t remember. It’s fine.

As we walked through our alma mater, I kept commenting on the university’s lovely new additions. Apparently it had all been there.

“That’s new.”

“That is not new, Lu. That was there when we first came here.”

“No, that’s most definitely new.”

I can memorize the layout of a new city, but I could not, for the life of me, recognize anything on campus. I couldn’t find the bathrooms, forgot where the dining hall was, couldn’t fathom how I ever studied in the depressive lair they call the ‘library,’ didn’t know any of the buildings, forgot the establishments, got lost a few times, blanked on the main hall. It was suggested that I had repressed these memories due to trauma, and maybe that’s the case, because usually my memory is spot-on, maybe too spot-on, like I bring something up eleven years later that is entirely irrelevant and yet very true. So it was unusual for me to not recall anything, particularly a location where I had lived for years.

The kicker was when we walked towards a wildly absurd statue that had to have been new. At this point, I had no idea which way was right or left, and when my friend insisted that it had been there, I searched the darkened depths of my brain. Then I read the year it was built: 2021! So it was new. But of the forty seven unfamiliar things I pointed out, I think it was the only actually new addition.

May 13th, 2023

I feel like an entire week has elapsed from last night to today.

Twenty four hours ago, I was on a seven hour train ride. Five hours ago, I was visiting my alma mater. Between then, I’ve had six helpings of mi quang – the best Vietnamese dish to possibly exist – gotten five hours of sleep to stay up and talk, eaten the bessssst dim sum ever, held a shiba inu for the first time! visited the alma mater, participated in a loud school festivity that induced a headache, felt a complex stew of ambivalence bubble to the surface, and came to terms with some sort of fresh amnesia, because everything on campus looked strange and different and brand new and I was convinced everything had been recently installed, including the university crest that’s stood there – apppppppparently – for years.

Some things never change. Last night we stayed up until 4 AM to talk and talk and talk.

May 9th, 2023

Sitting on Harvard’s campus about to take a work call. They had a taxidermy museum so I took the train and visited. I love taxidermy.

May 8th, 2023

Boston is beautiful. It might be the most beautiful city I’ve ever seen or visited in my entire life. Nobody talks about how lush and verdant and gorgeous Boston is.

This is only a small preview, since I still have to review and edit the 100+ photos I’ve taken.

My project leader was ecstatic about the research articles I’d selected the past two weeks. Because I’d be spending this week in Boston, I went and got ahead, scouring the literature for new topics.

I really, really like this project.

May 6th, 2023

Greetings from Boston.

May 5th, 2023

If you were a hawk, where would you live?

Unfortunately, the mountains with the marmots.

That’s horrible! Marmots? The whistle pigs? What have marmots ever done to you?

Hey, I have to focus on feeding! I’d either be a marmot or eat marmots. What about you?

If I were a hawk, I’d probably live on a college campus. Lots of squirrels.

Oh, so you’re so much better for wanting to eat collegiate squirrels trying to get an education?

A day of drones, lounging at the park, last minute packing, calling a stranger an ambulance, shopping at the mall, and eating a family sized meal of Mexican food. The past few days included: Trader Joe’s, jalapeño limeade, charcuterie boards, “I am” statements, Cheesecake Factory, shrimp tempura and hibachi steak. Also, I read. B studied. I got ahead at work. It all blurs in my mind.

According to the Internet, I am in New York City. I am not. I am, however, sorely behind in my recap entries and stressed from not meeting these hobby deadlines. I guess I could just post them over the next few days and get it all over with! Yes. I’m doing that. On that note, I’m scrapping the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule. It’s not happening. I’ll still post incessantly, because this is my main creative outlet, but the schedule’s got to go, boys, it’s not happening. My heart is my schedule.

May 3rd, 2023

Today I bought the tiniest camera I’ve seen in my life. The screen itself was two inches. The moment I saw it, I snatched it. I was beyond thrilled. It was only $12, too, and could take videos and games and had built-in frames. As I snapped away, the pixelated, grain-filled images reminded me of childhood. The video lagged, the photos blurred, and I squealed. The further we move from vintage imperfection, the more appealing it becomes.

I will create a post on the camera later – maybe a video and blog entry. I was scouring the Internet for example images, but couldn’t find any. Maybe after my trip. I’ll definitely document Boston/Philly on the tiny camera.

Speaking of which, I’m all packed. I’m looking forward to the trip. I would like to… read. I fell behind on my book challenge this month, so remind me to download and check out some books tomorrow. I want to explore the city, but I also want to be a complete hermit on vacation and exist at my own pace.

As the weather warms up, so does my desire to road trip. Yesterday, I saw a giant atlas on the National Parks. I stood in the store, studying the map, seeing how the parks were dispersed across the country. I’ve had a hankering for something across the Southwest, maybe Arizona, New Mexico, Utah. This is the heart of many parks! I briefly considered the mystical adobe-filled city of Taos, until I saw that the crime rates were unusually high, so maybe a stop will suffice.

There’s something about the weather that makes me want to roll the windows down and play very loud 80’s music and eat disgusting greasy cheeseburgers and walk through forests. It’s almost like a trope, right? But it’s also an experience, and it’s one that makes me feel both delirious and alive. I want to crawl across logs and shiver on mountains.

Before I go traipsing across the Southwest, though, I would like to be fit – less the lazy cat I am – and train for a 5K, even though I don’t think I’ve ever run for 5 minutes nonstop. I’m more of a sprinter, always have been, and I despise running, but there’s something so appealing – so masochistically appealing – about paying money to run a little over 3 miles. It feels like a challenge, you know?

May 1st, 2023

Discovered a hack to get a sandwich, cookie and drink for less than $5. Two words: kid’s meal. Big kids, big meals. Now I’m sitting at the park, bathing in sunshine, polishing off a cookie I just dropped on the floor. A little germ never hurt nobody. (A little germ had, in fact, hurt many.)

It’s a new week at work. I’m revising my approach towards the research review. My latest project has been fantastic: it’s deliverable-centric, wonderfully hands off, and requires me to prowl through the stacks, collecting research articles. I can think of no better role. My work, for now, revolves around reading, selecting, analyzing, and summarizing. It’s like college, but so much better, because not only am I remote, I am getting paid to do this. Also, I don’t have to talk to anybody.

I feel appreciated, too. Whether it’s my manager expressing excitement over my research into the field, or my best friend expressing excitement over my research into her ex(es), investigator Lu is feeling seen. And that’s a nice feeling, especially as I digest my cookie on a sunny day.

Speaking of research, I was on NYT the other day and skimming an article on the efficacy of masks. I was already miffed and suspect about the methodology. Masks are like condoms: if you wear them sometimes, but not all the time, you might still get pregnant. And it’s not because condoms don’t work. In a similar vein, the only true way to measure mask efficacy would be in a relatively extreme way – ensuring that every single interaction were masked in a 100% condition, and then measuring infection rates among populations of 100% masked, semi-masked, and fully unmasked.

But that’s just me blabbering. Knock on wood – I haven’t gotten COVID (yet?) – but I still wear my mask, particularly when talking to others. It’s made me realize how much we spit when we speak – I tried to subtly brush off a droplet as I talked to my friend last weekend.

The weather in Boston seems mercurial. It’s why I haven’t packed my clothes yet. It’s like Katy Perry’s song: you’re hot, then you’re cold. Shorts or flares? Crops or winter coat? I’ll have to pack soon, but I’ve been monitoring the weather closely for weeks, and have come to no solid conclusion about appropriate apparel.

Finally, it’s the first, which means more listings should be showing up on StreetEasy, New York’s apartment site. Since I’m bound by several constraints, half of them due to pickiness, the pickings are limited. I’m going back to the drawing board and asking myself: if I were an art-loving geriatric with an affinity for groceries, parks, and museums, what neighborhood would I enjoy? I’ve narrowed it down to 2-3 neighborhoods, but I’d have to temporarily stay to really sus out the vibe. Steering clear of anything “hip,” “trendy,” or “fun.”