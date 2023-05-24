As I walked the Freedom Trail, I noticed countless similarities between Boston and London. The scenes, the sounds, the performers, the culture, the arts, the shops – it was all the same! Every major Bostonian hub, it seemed, had an English parallel.

Boston’s Quincy Market was London’s Covent Garden.

Boston’s Public Gardens was London’s St. James Park.

Boston’s Charles River was London’s River Thames.

Both cities shared the same architecture, the same brownstones, the same vibrancy – hell, even the same performers! When I showed up to Quincy Market, the street performer was doing the exact same tricks as the one we had seen in London: riding a unicycle while juggling an axe/knife. Cue déjà vu.