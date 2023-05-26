They See Me Strollin’

Posted on by lu

For one of the oldest places in America, Boston looked extremely new. It was industrial. It was swanky. It was the most uncity-like city I had ever been to. The pace of life felt slow and sleepy. There was no rush in Boston; there was no hustle in Boston. Everybody ambled. And everybody strolled. Oh, they strolled with their strollers.

I had never seen so many strollers in my life.

Unlike most downtowns, Boston’s was filled with parks. As I lounged on lawns and wandered around, I noticed three main demographics. The first: youth in crops reading books. The second: the 30-something year old corporate employees named Chelsea (Senior Director of Marketing Product Management) and Brandon (Senior Manager of Business Development) in button-ups. And the third? Babies.

It was sheer infant hooliganism. There were babies knocking down babies. Babies chasing babies. Babies being babies. I’d turn around and there’d be a whole child climbing up a streetlight.

The abundance of children was so outrageous that I saw an abandoned baby outfit sitting on the lawn. (For sale: baby ‘fit, never worn) That’s just how abundant the babies were. Nobody call Rumpelstiltskin.

As someone who grew up in the suburbs, I am normally not shocked by the sight of children. Shit, when I see that the library parking lot is full, I know it must be Storytime. But Jesus Christ. Boston took this to a whole other level. There had to have been a memo for all the stroller-and-baby-owning folk to gather on the lush green lawns of Boston.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

