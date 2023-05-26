They See Me Strollin’

For one of the oldest places in America, Boston looked extremely new. It was industrial. It was swanky. It was the most uncity-like city I had ever been to. The pace of life felt slow and sleepy. There was no rush in Boston; there was no hustle in Boston. Everybody ambled. And everybody strolled. Oh, they strolled with their strollers.

I had never seen so many strollers in my life.

Unlike most downtowns, Boston’s was filled with parks. As I lounged on lawns and wandered around, I noticed three main demographics. The first: youth in crops reading books. The second: the 30-something year old corporate employees named Chelsea (Senior Director of Marketing Product Management) and Brandon (Senior Manager of Business Development) in button-ups. And the third? Babies.

It was sheer infant hooliganism. There were babies knocking down babies. Babies chasing babies. Babies being babies. I’d turn around and there’d be a whole child climbing up a streetlight.

The abundance of children was so outrageous that I saw an abandoned baby outfit sitting on the lawn. (For sale: baby ‘fit, never worn) That’s just how abundant the babies were. Nobody call Rumpelstiltskin.

As someone who grew up in the suburbs, I am normally not shocked by the sight of children. Shit, when I see that the library parking lot is full, I know it must be Storytime. But Jesus Christ. Boston took this to a whole other level. There had to have been a memo for all the stroller-and-baby-owning folk to gather on the lush green lawns of Boston.