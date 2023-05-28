On this week’s edition of Silent Sondays, I share photos of my sons.

For context, I am a doting mother of two pigs, who are adorable and intelligent and feisty. Despite being twins, each has his own distinct personality and set of strengths. While one is beautiful and docile (looks) the other is smart and sly (brains). They can play basketball, fetch a ball, and sneak out of their cage – at least, one of them can.

They are spoiled rotten. For the immeasurable joy they’ve brought, spoiling them is the least that can be done.

Initially I plopped him down to face me, but then he turned right around. (He thought: not the view I came for.)

Isn’t he cute? He – and his brother – will lie on the blanket for hours, even unattended.

2/25 The other day, I saw B’s butt peeking out while he was scratching himself. I laughed. He immediately peered at me with a look of embarrassment and darted into his house, pushing his brother out, where he proceeded to scratch himself in the privacy of his room.