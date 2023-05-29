With the work week starting, I set out for the Boston Public Library. It was located in Back Bay, a vibrant and affluent neighborhood. I zigzagged past tree-lined Victorian brownstones, elegant homes, and contemporary high-rises.

As I made my way from South End, I stopped by the Trinity Church, founded in 1733, and then Copley Square, with a bed of red tulips. On the steps of the Boston Public Library, I took a work call.

Afterwards, I explored the library. The interior was not as spectacular as the New York Public Library’s. For a moment, I was disappointed. Then I noticed the courtyard.

The square sat on the center of the library, and housed a fountain and sculpture. The space was tranquil and serene and picturesque: half of dozen of us stood around, iPhones poised. Pleased with this discovery, I sat in the courtyard. I worked. I sunbathed. I warmed my face, my torso, my arms, my legs, until the bottom of my laptop burned.

For lunch, I ate at Copley Square’s Dig. As I munched on fat sweet potatoes and seared broccoli heads, I noticed a brown puff inching towards me. This bird, not unlike the Shake Shack Squirrel, was trying to eat directly from my bowl. Hey! I exclaimed. He fluttered to the table across from me.

I journeyed onwards, towards Copley Place and the Prudential Center, two maaaassive shopping malls. Aside from Milan, I had never seen more luxury brands crammed in one space. I did a cursory walk throughout the mall before planting myself outdoors.

Later, I walked through Newbury Street, an upscale shopping destination filled with boutiques, shopping destinations, art galleries, and patio cafes.