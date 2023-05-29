Picnic Playlist

Today we had a picnic. We ate charcuterie – prosciutto and salami and port salut cheese and crackers – with sparkling watermelon juice and brookies (brownie cookies). Later I read a little while B fiddled with his drone. It soared across the lake and discovered an abandoned boat. Then we played Frisbee until the sun set.

Siri, play Vampire Weekend.

Mansard Roof, Vampire Weekend

Oxford Comma, Vampire Weekend

A-Punk, Vampire Weekend

Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa, Vampire Weekend

M79, Vampire Weekend

Campus, Vampire Weekend

Bryn, Vampire Weekend

One (Blake’s Got A New Face), Vampire Weekend

I Stand Corrected, Vampire Weekend

Walcott, Vampire Weekend

The Kid Don’t Stand a Chance

Sunflower, Vampire Weekend

Someday, The Strokes

Float On, Modest Mouse

Breezeblocks, alt-J

New Slang, The Shins

Nighttiming, Coconut Records

Giant, Vampire Weekend

12:51, The Strokes

Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second, STRFKR

Mykonos, Fleet Foxes

Missed the Boat, Modest Mouse

The Summer, Coconut Records

Everlasting Arms, Vampire Weekend

Is This It, The Strokes

These Days, Dr. Dog

Electric Feel, MGMT

White Winter Hymnal, Fleet Foxes