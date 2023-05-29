Picnic Playlist

Today we had a picnic. We ate charcuterie – prosciutto and salami and port salut cheese and crackers – with sparkling watermelon juice and brookies (brownie cookies). Later I read a little while B fiddled with his drone. It soared across the lake and discovered an abandoned boat. Then we played Frisbee until the sun set.
Siri, play Vampire Weekend.
- Mansard Roof, Vampire Weekend
- Oxford Comma, Vampire Weekend
- A-Punk, Vampire Weekend
- Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa, Vampire Weekend
- M79, Vampire Weekend
- Campus, Vampire Weekend
- Bryn, Vampire Weekend
- One (Blake’s Got A New Face), Vampire Weekend
- I Stand Corrected, Vampire Weekend
- Walcott, Vampire Weekend
- The Kid Don’t Stand a Chance
- Sunflower, Vampire Weekend
- Someday, The Strokes
- Float On, Modest Mouse
- Breezeblocks, alt-J
- New Slang, The Shins
- Nighttiming, Coconut Records
- Giant, Vampire Weekend
- 12:51, The Strokes
- Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second, STRFKR
- Mykonos, Fleet Foxes
- Missed the Boat, Modest Mouse
- The Summer, Coconut Records
- Everlasting Arms, Vampire Weekend
- Is This It, The Strokes
- These Days, Dr. Dog
- Electric Feel, MGMT
- White Winter Hymnal, Fleet Foxes