Picnic Playlist

Posted on by lu

Today we had a picnic. We ate charcuterie – prosciutto and salami and port salut cheese and crackers – with sparkling watermelon juice and brookies (brownie cookies). Later I read a little while B fiddled with his drone. It soared across the lake and discovered an abandoned boat. Then we played Frisbee until the sun set.

Siri, play Vampire Weekend.

  • Mansard Roof, Vampire Weekend
  • Oxford Comma, Vampire Weekend
  • A-Punk, Vampire Weekend
  • Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa, Vampire Weekend
  • M79, Vampire Weekend
  • Campus, Vampire Weekend
  • Bryn, Vampire Weekend
  • One (Blake’s Got A New Face), Vampire Weekend
  • I Stand Corrected, Vampire Weekend
  • Walcott, Vampire Weekend
  • The Kid Don’t Stand a Chance
  • Sunflower, Vampire Weekend
  • Someday, The Strokes
  • Float On, Modest Mouse
  • Breezeblocks, alt-J
  • New Slang, The Shins
  • Nighttiming, Coconut Records
  • Giant, Vampire Weekend
  • 12:51, The Strokes
  • Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second, STRFKR
  • Mykonos, Fleet Foxes
  • Missed the Boat, Modest Mouse
  • The Summer, Coconut Records
  • Everlasting Arms, Vampire Weekend
  • Is This It, The Strokes
  • These Days, Dr. Dog
  • Electric Feel, MGMT
  • White Winter Hymnal, Fleet Foxes

