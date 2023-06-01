2023 Reading Challenge

June 2nd Update
It’s been a minute since I’ve really enjoyed reading a book while reading it. I don’t know, the past few felt like a slog, like I was making myself finish the story for the sake of finishing the story. My Name is Lucy Barton and The Tales of a Time Being have been fantastic though. Like meals I’m here to enjoy.
Now that I’m thinking about, both narrators lived for some time in New York. I guess that’s what I mean when I say that all artists and creatives seem to have lived there. It gives them street cred, and they get to write about hospital stays across the Chrysler and Pride Marches in Greenwich Village and walks through Macy’s. I understand, now, why New Yorkers always manage to slip in the fact that they’re from New York – the trees here in Maine sure are lovely, we also have trees in Central Park, did I mention that I’m from New York? Whereas I’m ashamed of where I live and the city I’m from and regularly justify why I’m here.
Street cred aside, I’ve had a book hankering. Specifically for Death at an Early Age by Jonathan Kozol. I saw one of his books at the store the other day, and when I looked him up, I read that he’d taught in Boston Public Schools. Needless to say, the students probably did not write their test answers on the backs of hundred dollar bills (which is what the neighboring suburb probably does…I thought the school was a convention center). That was when he pivoted from being a well-off Rhodes-recipient Harvard grad to progressive activist/advocate for education and ending illiteracy.
Since I just got back from Boston, I’m v e r y intrigued by his experiences at a Boston school. I’m going to find this book somewhere, even though none of the libraries and stores have it, and I don’t buy books, because they’re heavy. So that’s on my to-read list.
May 27th Update
Funny story. I started reading a book called Tastes like War, by Grace Cho. It’s a memoir written by a Korean American author who delves into her mother’s schizophrenia. Although the reviews were rave, and the book was recommended by Libby, a few sentences in, I thought:
Something’s not right.
So I put the book down and looked the author up. I saw she was a well-educated professor, her book had stellar ratings, and, if anything, the story would shed light on Korean history, race relations in America, a fraught mother-daughter dynamic and mental illness. If anything, it sounded like the author was deeply embedded into academia. There was something familiar about the undertone of vitriol and victimization. But… she was a professor, so that part added up.
I picked the book back up and kept reading.
But I had this weird nagging feeling that something was still not right.
Then I decided to look up her sister in law, whom she described briefly. That’s when I found her own brother’s review of the book, in which he plainly stated that the book had been gravely mis-categorized: it was filled with fiction! The mother had not been diagnosed, the childhood was filled with exaggerations, and her mother was being exploited. It should be noted that the brother’s family, not the author, took their mother in.
Well damn.
I can’t tell if I should read the book or not. I tried reading a few more chapters, but it’s kind of a weird feeling, like watching someone lie to your face, or at least lace their truths with lies. On the one hand, I am curious about her lived experiences, because I know it can’t all be made up – people experience the world differently, and this happens to be her story. On the other hand, it’s hard to believe the things she writes, given the knock on her credibility.
May 15th Update
According to Goodreads, I have read 21 out of the 50 books for the 2023 Reading Challenge, and am 3 books ahead of schedule.
At some point in time, I was juggling 4 books at once and finishing none. Usually the best thing to do is to just quit them all. So I did.
I read Interior Chinatown in Boston on the plane, as well as Opposite of Loneliness. Interior Chinatown was really good. As for the latter – I’m about 3/4 done. All I can think about is how it came to be published. The writer, who had just graduated and made a speech about the opposite of loneliness, died in a car crash several days later. She was riding high towards a career of literarydom, a post-college job at the New Yorker – her journey cut short by a boyfriend who fell asleep at the wheel in Massachusetts. A professor published her essays posthumously.
I remember this book being popular when I was in college. I found this book the week I flew to Massachusetts and visited my alma mater. Weird.
March 19th Update
Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke was an excellent graphic novel detailing the phenomenon, social impact and psychology of loneliness. In one chapter, it crawled down the horrifying experiments of Harlow’s monkeys, later delving into the psychologist’s own pathologies and loneliness. After reading that book, I felt a little hollow myself. I got up to leave the coffeeshop, and as I did, the person in front of me smiled and waved. I smiled and waved back. A random patron. Their wave brightened my day. I thought: that person has no idea.
I also thoroughly enjoyed The Art of Living by Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. There were a few quotes that I wanted to share in a separate blog entry. Feeling ‘passionate’ about ‘Stoicism’ sounds funny to me. I like the Stoics.
|Title and Author
|Month Read
|★
|#1
|Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
|January
|3.0/5
|#2
|Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata
|February
|3.5/5
|#3
|The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
|February
|4.0/5
|#4
|Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke
|February
|4.5/5★
|#5
|The End of the Affair by Graham Greene
|February
|3.0/5
|#6
|How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
|February
|4.0/5
|#7
|One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival by Donald Antrim
|March
|3.0/5
|#8
|Her Body and Other Parties
|March
|3.0/5
|#9
|Free Will by Sam Harris
|March
|2.5/5
|#10
|Tokyo Ueno Station by Miri Yū
|March
|3.0/5
|#11
|The Art of Living by Epictetus
|March
|4.5/5★
|#12
|A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo García
|March
|3.5/5
|#13
|The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy
|March
|4.0/5
|#14
|Tales from the Café by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
|April
|4.0/5
|#15
|Guantanamo Voices by Sarah Mirk
|April
|3.0/5
|#16
|Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
|April
|2.5/5
|#17
|The Language of Tarot by Jeannie Reed
|April
|4.5/5★
|#18
|Foster by Claire Keegan
|April
|4.0/5
|#19
|How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada
|May
|3.5/5
|#20
|The Cook by Maylis de Kerangal
|May
|3.5/5
|#21
|Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
|May
|4.0/5
|#22
|The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan
|May
|2.5/5
|#23
|The Cockroach by Ian McEwan
|May
|1.0/5
|#24
|Small Things like These by Claire Keegan
|May
|3.0/5
|#25
|The Pearl by John Steinbeck
|May
|3.5/5
|#26
|My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout
|May
|4.0/5
5 thoughts on “2023 Reading Challenge”
So nice to hear that you too are taking the reading challenge! Welcome to the club!!
Woot! Nice to meet another fellow Reading Challenge WordPresser 🙂 What’s your goal for the year?
In the last 4 or 5 years, my challenge has been to read at least 150 books per year.
I have always won the challenge, but I suppose that I have been helped by a reading routine that I have established, since when I was a boy, which gives me at least 3 reading hours per day.
The Almanack Of Naval Ravikant: A Guide to Wealth and Happiness
Thanks for the rec!
