2023 Reading Challenge

In an effort to read more this year, my goal for 2023 is to read 50 books.



It’s my third consecutive year of setting a reading goal. In 2021, my goal was to read 21 books. In 2022, my goal was to read 22 books. Looking back, I set a goal in 2017 to read 100 books in a year. It took me two years to complete the challenge, but in the end, I did it!



For organization, I began tracking my books on Goodreads as well as WordPress. On my Book Log for 2021 and 2022, I rated each book on a scale of 1-5.



I’ll be tracking 2023 books in the table below as well as Goodreads. Feel free to add me, share your reading goals, or drop book recommendations!

June 2nd Update

It’s been a minute since I’ve really enjoyed reading a book while reading it. I don’t know, the past few felt like a slog, like I was making myself finish the story for the sake of finishing the story. My Name is Lucy Barton and The Tales of a Time Being have been fantastic though. Like meals I’m here to enjoy.

Now that I’m thinking about, both narrators lived for some time in New York. I guess that’s what I mean when I say that all artists and creatives seem to have lived there. It gives them street cred, and they get to write about hospital stays across the Chrysler and Pride Marches in Greenwich Village and walks through Macy’s. I understand, now, why New Yorkers always manage to slip in the fact that they’re from New York – the trees here in Maine sure are lovely, we also have trees in Central Park, did I mention that I’m from New York? Whereas I’m ashamed of where I live and the city I’m from and regularly justify why I’m here.

Street cred aside, I’ve had a book hankering. Specifically for Death at an Early Age by Jonathan Kozol. I saw one of his books at the store the other day, and when I looked him up, I read that he’d taught in Boston Public Schools. Needless to say, the students probably did not write their test answers on the backs of hundred dollar bills (which is what the neighboring suburb probably does…I thought the school was a convention center). That was when he pivoted from being a well-off Rhodes-recipient Harvard grad to progressive activist/advocate for education and ending illiteracy.

Since I just got back from Boston, I’m v e r y intrigued by his experiences at a Boston school. I’m going to find this book somewhere, even though none of the libraries and stores have it, and I don’t buy books, because they’re heavy. So that’s on my to-read list.

May 27th Update

Funny story. I started reading a book called Tastes like War, by Grace Cho. It’s a memoir written by a Korean American author who delves into her mother’s schizophrenia. Although the reviews were rave, and the book was recommended by Libby, a few sentences in, I thought:

Something’s not right.

So I put the book down and looked the author up. I saw she was a well-educated professor, her book had stellar ratings, and, if anything, the story would shed light on Korean history, race relations in America, a fraught mother-daughter dynamic and mental illness. If anything, it sounded like the author was deeply embedded into academia. There was something familiar about the undertone of vitriol and victimization. But… she was a professor, so that part added up.

I picked the book back up and kept reading.

But I had this weird nagging feeling that something was still not right.

Then I decided to look up her sister in law, whom she described briefly. That’s when I found her own brother’s review of the book, in which he plainly stated that the book had been gravely mis-categorized: it was filled with fiction! The mother had not been diagnosed, the childhood was filled with exaggerations, and her mother was being exploited. It should be noted that the brother’s family, not the author, took their mother in.

Well damn.

I can’t tell if I should read the book or not. I tried reading a few more chapters, but it’s kind of a weird feeling, like watching someone lie to your face, or at least lace their truths with lies. On the one hand, I am curious about her lived experiences, because I know it can’t all be made up – people experience the world differently, and this happens to be her story. On the other hand, it’s hard to believe the things she writes, given the knock on her credibility.

May 15th Update

According to Goodreads, I have read 21 out of the 50 books for the 2023 Reading Challenge, and am 3 books ahead of schedule.

At some point in time, I was juggling 4 books at once and finishing none. Usually the best thing to do is to just quit them all. So I did.

I read Interior Chinatown in Boston on the plane, as well as Opposite of Loneliness. Interior Chinatown was really good. As for the latter – I’m about 3/4 done. All I can think about is how it came to be published. The writer, who had just graduated and made a speech about the opposite of loneliness, died in a car crash several days later. She was riding high towards a career of literarydom, a post-college job at the New Yorker – her journey cut short by a boyfriend who fell asleep at the wheel in Massachusetts. A professor published her essays posthumously.

I remember this book being popular when I was in college. I found this book the week I flew to Massachusetts and visited my alma mater. Weird.

March 19th Update

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke was an excellent graphic novel detailing the phenomenon, social impact and psychology of loneliness. In one chapter, it crawled down the horrifying experiments of Harlow’s monkeys, later delving into the psychologist’s own pathologies and loneliness. After reading that book, I felt a little hollow myself. I got up to leave the coffeeshop, and as I did, the person in front of me smiled and waved. I smiled and waved back. A random patron. Their wave brightened my day. I thought: that person has no idea.

I also thoroughly enjoyed The Art of Living by Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher. There were a few quotes that I wanted to share in a separate blog entry. Feeling ‘passionate’ about ‘Stoicism’ sounds funny to me. I like the Stoics.

Title and Author Month Read ★ #1 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang January 3.0/5 #2 Life Ceremony by Sayaka Murata February 3.5/5 #3 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa February 4.0/5 #4 Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke February 4.5/5★ #5 The End of the Affair by Graham Greene February 3.0/5 #6 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz February 4.0/5 #7 One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival by Donald Antrim March 3.0/5 #8 Her Body and Other Parties March 3.0/5 #9 Free Will by Sam Harris March 2.5/5 #10 Tokyo Ueno Station by Miri Yū March 3.0/5 #11 The Art of Living by Epictetus March 4.5/5★ #12 A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo García March 3.5/5 #13 The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy March 4.0/5 #14 Tales from the Café by Toshikazu Kawaguchi April 4.0/5 #15 Guantanamo Voices by Sarah Mirk April 3.0/5 #16 Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong April 2.5/5 #17 The Language of Tarot by Jeannie Reed April 4.5/5★ #18 Foster by Claire Keegan April 4.0/5 #19 How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada May 3.5/5 #20 The Cook by Maylis de Kerangal May 3.5/5 #21 Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu May 4.0/5 #22 The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan May 2.5/5 #23 The Cockroach by Ian McEwan May 1.0/5 #24 Small Things like These by Claire Keegan May 3.0/5 #25 The Pearl by John Steinbeck May 3.5/5 #26 My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout May 4.0/5