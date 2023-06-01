With the work week starting, I set out for the Boston Public Library. It was located in Back Bay, a vibrant and affluent neighborhood nestled in the heart of the city. Back Bay oozed charm and sophistication.

I strolled past elegant brownstones, contemporary high-rises, and historic buildings. I stopped by the Trinity Church, founded in 1733, and Copley Square, with its bed of red tulips. On the steps of the Boston Public Library, I took my work call.

Afterwards, I explored the library. The interior was not as spectacular as the New York Public Library’s. For a moment, I was disappointed. Then I noticed the courtyard.

I was struct by its architectural beauty – the ornate facades, the intricate details. The courtyard was tranquil and serene and picturesque. Archways surrounded the square, which housed a sculpture and foundation. Half of dozen of us stood around, iPhones poised. Another dozen sat in the shade, absorbed in books or screens. Pleased with this discovery, I sat in the courtyard and worked. I sunbathed. I warmed my face, my torso, my arms, my legs, until the bottom of my laptop burned.

For lunch, I ate at Copley Square’s Dig. As I munched on fat sweet potatoes and seared broccoli heads, I noticed a brown puff inching towards my table. Hey! I exclaimed. The bird, not unlike the Shake Shack Squirrel, was trying to eat directly from my bowl!

I journeyed onwards, towards Copley Place and the Prudential Center, two huge shopping malls. Aside from Milan, I had never seen more luxury brands crammed in one space. Not one for shopping, I did a cursory walk before parking myself outside, where I sunbathed and people-watched.

To cap off the day, I wandered through Newbury Street, an upscale shopping destination filled with boutiques and trendy restaurants. Along the streets were shopping destinations, art galleries, and patio cafes.