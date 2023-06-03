With a few remaining swipes on my CharlieCard, Boston’s transportation pass, I rode up to North End – their Little Italy. As I walked the narrow streets, I passed by Italian groceries, trattorias, quaint cafes, bakeries, and restaurants, overhearing a group of men chattering in Italian.

I went to the Boston Public Market and then Pauli’s, where I grabbed clam chowder and lobster roll. I had never had either! The clam chowder tasted like potato soup, except instead of bacon, there was clam. The lobster roll – hot and buttered and slathered in mayo – tasted like expensive shrimp. The butter enhanced the lobster’s natural flavor, though for a moment, I wasn’t really sure if I liked it or not.

I ate on The Rose Kennedy Greenway, one of Boston’s many lawns. People around me laid on picnic blankets, read books and nommed. Boston was truly designed for the loungers. And the boy-troubled! I heard at least 4 conversations pertaining to boys.

“Ugh, men are like, so toxic!”

“My ex was the worst kisser.”

In the afternoon, I lollygagged at the Boston Harbor, watching ships pass.

My final stop was Bova’s Bakery for a slice of Boston cream pie. The cream resembled pudding. Once again, I found myself feeding an entourage of small, demanding birds, who watched me expectantly, even after I’d packed up my cake. Feeling guilty and buckling under their stares, I unpacked the cake and fed them more crumbs before saying goodbye and taking the subway back.