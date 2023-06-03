Cambridge Campuses

My main reason for taking the subway to Cambridge: it was cold, and they had taxidermy at the Harvard Museum of Natural History. At the museum, there were hundreds of creatures on display, including elephants, giraffes, wolves, meese, rodents, birds, monkeys, and more. I gasped. Multiple times. My favorite was the buck-toothed beaver.

Harvard’s campus felt like light and sweaters and falling in love. It was filled with jolly hope and the thrill of toppling. In my mind, I could picture students crying in frat bathrooms and playing UNO on a Wednesday night.

I ate lunch across the Sciences building, feeding an increasingly aggressive entourage of birds. A group of students passed by, hurling expletives. I took a work call on the lawn. I was dismayed, albeit not surprised, to see that 40% of graduates slipped into the hedge-fund-investment-consulting-finance trap – a trap universal to many Ivies, it seemed.

Having watched so many peers funnel into the same path, I have my opinions about that, which tldr; no child dreams of growing up to be an investment banker or finance consultant – every child dreams of big, wonderful dreams, like being an astronaut or dancer or musician or teacher or scientist or detective – and yet, for some high-achieving types with lots of resources! somewhere between dreaming and growing up, they are convinced that going into finance and investment and hedge funds (which I’ll never be able to type without thinking of perfectly rectangular bushes) is the right and prestigious thing to do.

On the subway back, I decided to stop by MIT. In sharp contrast with Harvard, with its classical architecture and joyous atmosphere, MIT’s buildings were stark, modern and nondescript. It had an air of brilliant… sadness. Every building was a geometrical abomination, colored a dusty shade of vanilla.

Despite the good weather, few students were outside. I squinted at a humanesque form in the window. They were all indoors – studying! I spotted someone slogging back to the dorm, carrying coffees at 6 PM. I noticed the plummy purple beneath another man’s eyes. Unsurprisingly, they all looked like they math’d hard. They had that… gait. (The I-can-do-math-and-you-can’t gait.)