June Diaries

June 2nd, 2023

For whatever reason, I have been reading this spicy takedown of educator/activist/reformer Jonathan Kozol. Like I said in my last post – and I’ve been blogging like a maniac, but whatever, life is short – I’ve had a sudden hankering for a book called Death at an Early Age. Kozol’s tldr; he was well-off, educated, and comfortable – then worked six months at a horrid Boston Public School – witnessed issues, to put lightly – put racism and educational inequality at center stage – and has since risen the ranks of educational reform. I still have yet to get my grimy little fingers on a copy of Death at an Early Age, but it’s the only book I really want to read, since I just returned from Boston, and it’s about a school in Boston.

Anyways. Back to the spicy takedown. The second a writer starts demonstrating heat, I look up their background. I want to know where they’re from, what they believe in, and why they sound the way they do. At first I was skeptical of the author, Sol Stern, who sounds like a seriously curmudgeonly guy with a real vendetta against Kozol. But then I read more and more of his tirade, which, after several long paragraphs, finally honed in on some actual arguments. Again, I haven’t gotten these grimy digits on a book just yet. So is it true that Kozol’s argument is more money better? I’m doubtful about whether Stern accurately represented Kozol’s argument.

As a rando on the Internet, the only thing I’ll say is that if there’s one thing I learned from teaching rich kids, it’s that just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you’re smart. But if you are rich, that money will buy you into the neighborhood with the district where it’s cool to get good grades (like Regina George, but she wants to get good SAT scores and scholarships) and cheat and take AP’s and choose a cool major and rack up social and financial currency to make mo money lather rinse repeat. It’s like – I don’t even know how to put it into words – attitudes? Access? Desire? I don’t know. It’s like it’s related to money, but it’s not money. It’s not just money. But it’s not just race either?

These are all just observations, though, what do I know, I’m up on a Friday night reading about one old man criticizing another old man on how to improve the education system and honestly, I’m out of that system, and thank God I am. Still. I want to find that book tomorrow – that particular book published in the 60’s. Maybe then I’ll be able to form a coherent argument.

June 1st, 2023

Today I was staring into the umami soul of a local ramen chef, meticulously timing the noodles, pouring the pork broth, plucking the soy eggs, dashing the shoyu, stirring the soup, then peppering the bamboo. I alternated between staring at him and staring at all of the employees, standing on my tip toes for a better look. Everything else sounded like the faint hum of a mosquito, when suddenly B’s voice came into focus. I narrowed my eyes.

“Are you trying to distract me from watching that man make love to his ramen?”

After we left the restaurant with the take-out ramen, I concluded that 1) that was one neurotic man who 2) infused the food with love and that 3) love was the secret ingredient to the ramen and 4) that was why the place was rated 4.5 stars. It turned out to be the best ramen I’ve ever had in my life. Is it possible to pass out from broth?

Tomorrow is Friday. And today is June. And it feels good to type that. I’m relieved May is over, although June can sometimes be a weird month as well. I don’t know. Historically. But I’m going to be optimistic and hope that June is better than May and May is better than April and vice versa, even though life doesn’t work that way. But I had a good meal and work is fantastic and frisbee is fun and I got 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep and this book I’m reading is great, so I’m going to savor that.