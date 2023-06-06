Along the Charles Rivers

White petals are falling. I’m walking through a park. I don’t know where I am, but I am walking parallel to the Charles River Esplanade, through a park stretching several blocks. It is lined with trees and benches and Victorian brownstone mansions.

Every few minutes, I fish for a Kleenex. Boston has trees. A lot of them. In just a few days, I have officially lost the uppermost layer of my nose from allergies.

In the morning, I took an empty bus to the Bittersweet Shoppe, a small boutique restaurant on Newbury Street. It was one of the few places that had Boston baked beans, which was on my list of Boston foods to try, which included:

Pizza

Boston cream pie

Lobsta bisque

Clam chowder

Lobsta roll

Sometimes it’s hard to believe Boston’s a city at all. There are so many parks!

After one last nasally honk, I circle back to the subway to visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.