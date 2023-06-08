Mixed Tape

There’s something beautiful and poignant about spending time with the person you experienced the wild ride & trials of peak adolescence with. I don’t remember being cool – I remember being manic, wild, and free, full of laughter and tears. We would dip into an endless bucket of comedic genius and guffaw until our bodies ached, ’til we were making fistfuls trying not to piss, ’til we’d formed 6 packs from the ab-clenching belly-roiling laughter.

There was something so truly liberating about being – honest to God – weird as fuck, rambunctious as fuck, wrong as fuck. And hilarious as fuck. Hellishly hilarious! We were in our own world of funny. We will never funny like that again. When I look back at old diaries and journals and sketchbooks, I’m still cracking up over the shit we made up. Comics, song lyrics, inside jokes galore.

It wasn’t until I got to college that I realized the extent of our weirdness, and felt, to an even greater extent, that in order to operate, I would have to tone it down. Same goes in the workplace. Life in general. Maybe that’s just growing up.

It’d been over three years since we’ve seen each other. As with every friendship interaction, it felt like no time has passed. That is both a blessing and a curse. I am somewhat ashamed to admit that I am the friend who operates on 2-5 year intervals – that I’ll be there one year, gone for the next 2-5 years, reappear again, then be gone for the next 2-5 years. Still. It’s never too late to put more effort into relationships…. right?

The most common reaction I’ve gotten, from people I see after years, is: “you look 17,” and “What? You never told me this. This is the first time I”m hearing this.” In bringing things up, as ludicrous as they may sound, I can let ’em go. Even if I don’t bring it up, the mere desire to bring it up makes me let it go. Because then the power of a complex weird social interaction with potential a queer love triangle backstory is diffused. (Huh!) And so are the ghostly people who can no longer hurt you and probably never knew they did.

I have a rule of thumb. If more than three people say the same thing about something, then it may be true. In looking back, I think we were all onto something, but were just afraid to say anything or compare notes.