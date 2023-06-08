The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum was a unique art museum in Boston – the last place I planned to visit, and highly recommended by a friend! Modeled after a Venetian palazzo, the museum was several stories tall, filled with a garden, paintings, furniture, textiles, and more. After receiving a large inheritance from her father, she amassed the artwork that adorns the place she once called home.

In the center of the museum was the Monk’s Garden, an oasis. Visitors jockeyed for good lighting and photos for the ‘gram. After pausing at the fountains, standing beside two girls who kept trying to get the ‘gram photo, I made my way through the rooms. Featured artists included Rembrandt, Michelangelo, Botticelli, Manet, Degas! There were stretched tapestries and curbed sofas and elegant frames and poised statues and detailed paintings and travel journals. The museum reminded me of the Barnes Museum and the Dutch houses, with the architectural styles and artworks scattered along walls.

Interestingly, the museum was home to the biggest unresolved art heist in history. In 1990, over 600 million dollar’s worth of art was stolen. At the museum, the empty frames were still on display – a quiet nod to the disappeared pieces. I studied the space where a stolen Degas was. To this day, no arrests have been made, and no works have been recovered.