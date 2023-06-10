The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum was a unique art museum – my last stop in Boston, and highly recommended by a friend. Modeled after a Venetian palazzo, the museum was several stories tall, encircled a garden, and reminded me of the Dutch houses.

In the center of the museum was the Monk’s Garden, an oasis. Visitors jockeyed for good lighting and photos for the ‘gram. I made my way through the rooms, learning more about the museum and the founder. After receiving a large inheritance from her father, Isabella Stewart Gardner amassed all the artwork, from stretched tapestries to curved sofas and elegant frames and poised statues and detailed paintings and travel journals. Featured artists included Rembrandt, Michelangelo, Botticelli, Manet, and Degas!

Interestingly, the museum was home to the biggest unresolved art heist in history. In 1990, over 600 million dollar’s worth of art was stolen. At the museum, the empty frames were still on display – a quiet nod to the disappeared pieces. I studied the space where a stolen Degas was. To this day, no arrests have been made, and no works have been recovered.

I overheard some museum curators talking about the weather and upcoming rain and, feeling the humidity, decided to leave early. Fortunately I did. A few steps from the hotel, fat drops of rain began to fall. I prepared to pack for the next day’s journey.