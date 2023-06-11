June Diaries

June 11th, 2023

Finished Tales for the Time Being. It’s one of the best books I’ve read in a long, long time – it’s somewhere up there with Pachinko and IQ84 and The Dutch House. It disguised complexity and magic and history! beneath a matter-of-fact 16 year old Japanese student writing in her diary. It somehow touched on – spoiler alert – suicide, bullying, military, WWII, depression, death, Buddhism, abuse, dot com bubble, 9/11, morality, Schrödinger’s cat, parenthood, loss of innocence, memory loss….it goes on and on and on.

Now I’ve started Kozol’s book, Death at an Early Age. I sort of ate this shit up a few years ago, but now I read him more critically. I am curious to see how his views changed (or didn’t) as he continued to teach and observe the education system in poor neighborhoods. To be frank, after talking to my old friend, who recently peaced out of teaching, the book may have been written yesterday. Everything about the revolving door of subs and veiled racism and well-meaning-but-exhausted teachers and kids who can’t read or spell or write – it’s as if fifty something years didn’t pass. It’s baffling, but what do I know? I just don’t understand the point of a tax if you can’t even ensure the local child population can read. (Or return home in one piece….)

Anyways. I had such a slow, lazy weekend that I’m actually looking forward to work tomorrow and signing on and filling all those documents. It’s ironic that I spent most of my early years being an outright hooligan, defying authority, disobeying teachers, getting suspended, blah blah – to now dutifully filling out my social security to work for one of the beefiest regulatory organizations in the country. Ha. Hey! I’m reformed. My record’s clean!

June 6th, 2023

Went to the park to play basketball and frisbee. Last year I was basically bullied off the court -cough cough-. So basically I never went back. It was fun. I made a few shots. And then I missed more. As we were hurling the frisbee, I had a moment where I remembered, vividly, ten years ago, how I would hang out with my friends and skip rocks and play frisbee.

I kept saying that it smelled like summer, because it does. Summer has a very distinct smell. I wish I could put it into words, but I can’t. It smells like nostalgia and middle school and dew and heat and China and limp roses. It sort of ripens, too, like a fruit, or a blossom. Something warm and rich and comfy.

I don’t really want to talk about how I nuked my laptop yesterday. During the third install, I realized that the laptop mess was a metaphor for my life, that people meant it when they said I generated my own problems, that despite hours of installing and re-installing and searching and Reddit rabbit-holing and Github-downloads and checking the Activity Monitor for suspicious activity, I was right back where I started.

At work, I got a project offer! Wahooooooo. If I accept, there’ll be a one week ‘break’ period that encompasses a holiday, which means I am eyeing my next potential trip, baby! I have been seized by an insatiable wanderlust for the past two-ish years, and coolpeppermint reflects that. Everything real life feels like it’s humming in the background. Every now and then, it’ll take center stage, but really, I feel like I’m flowing on a circadian rhythm of wander. Maybe it’s a dopamine thing, I don’t know. I wander, I rest, I wander, I rest.

June 4th, 2023

The weather makes me miss open roads and cyan skies and erratic indie music. (I am finally recovering from my trip to Boston: it was more taxing than New York, albeit less taxing than Europe.) I have had my city fix. Now I want my nature fix. I miss the mountains! I miss the canyons. I miss the deer, the elk, the cows! I miss the feeling of vast solitude, the intoxicating sense of being small but alive.

I have come to realize that a love for the city is not mutually exclusive with a love for nature. I can love solitude, and I can love crowds! I can love dense urban streets, and I can love expansive rocky fields! The two go hand-in-hand. I like it all! I like adventures, and I have a hankering for my next, even though I just returned from the last.

June 1st, 2023

Today I was staring into the umami soul of a local ramen chef, meticulously timing the noodles, pouring the pork broth, plucking the soy eggs, dashing the shoyu, stirring the soup, then peppering the bamboo. I alternated between staring at him and staring at all of the employees, standing on my tip toes for a better look. Everything else sounded like the faint hum of a mosquito, when suddenly B’s voice came into focus. I narrowed my eyes.

“Are you trying to distract me from watching that man make love to his ramen?”

After we left the restaurant with the take-out ramen, I concluded that 1) that was one neurotic man who 2) infused the food with love and that 3) love was the secret ingredient to the ramen and 4) that was why the place was rated 4.5 stars. It turned out to be the best ramen I’ve ever had in my life. Is it possible to pass out from broth?

Tomorrow is Friday. And today is June. And it feels good to type that. I’m relieved May is over, although June can sometimes be a weird month as well. I don’t know. Historically. But I’m going to be optimistic and hope that June is better than May and May is better than April and vice versa, even though life doesn’t work that way. But I had a good meal and work is fantastic and frisbee is fun and I got 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep and this book I’m reading is great, so I’m going to savor that.