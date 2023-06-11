Solu Travel

On the train from Boston.

The train is clean, upscale, and half-empty. I have the row to myself. Although I flirted with the idea of flying, taking a six hour train ride seemed more appealing. It’s about the journey and not the destination and all that. The route snakes through Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC.

Soon, the ‘solo journey’ part of my adventure will be cut short! A small part of me is sad about that.

As with many things, I really like doing things on my own. Travel, it turns out, is no exception. I used to always think that I had to travel with others, and that if I didn’t, I would be scared or unhappy or end up on a list of horror stories about solo travelers. (Knock on wood.) Instead, it’s been inexplicably freeing and relaxing and wonderful to wander on my own.

As a solu traveler, you can go where you want to go, when you want to go, for however long you want like to go. You can be calm. You can be chaotic. You can crank the AC down to 64 degrees, then back up to 75 degrees, then wake up at night to make it 68 degrees, and then 70 degrees, and then 69 degrees, and mysteriously wake up with it at 65.

You sit in one place for hours at a time, people-watching in public spaces. You don’t have to worry if everyone’s happy – if others want to go to the waterpark afterwards or try the restaurant by the beach. You can ask for directions or you can find them on your own. You can leave the hotel late or you can retire early in the middle of the day just to read a book.

Sometimes I feel guilty about not inviting others, or bite my tongue when they suggest meeting up. Like a cat, I enjoy leaving the house, slinking around, roaming the terrain, and returning home. It’s not that I don’t like hanging out with the other felines! I do. It’s just. While I relish in sharing exploration experiences with others, there’s something just as wonderful in doing it alone.