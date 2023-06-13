“Why is he swallowing swords?”

“Because it’s fun to watch people almost die,” the little girl next to us responded matter-of-factly.

The boy she was talking to, a small ginger, reflected briefly.

The other day, we went to the Renaissance Faire, RenFaire for short.

We were expecting lots of rowdy children. (Or, as in the earlier convo, pithy and chatty children.) Turns out RenFaires are geared not towards kids, but rather, adults: adults who love the medieval period; who dress to the nines like peasants and fairies and knights and fantastical folk; who sing along in sonnets and participate in knight fights and cheer on sword battles. If anything, the children were accompanying their parents, not the other way around.

With everyone looking like they’d been plunked out of the medieval ages, it didn’t take long to get into the spirit, too. Did I get drunk at 11:30 AM while watching knights gallop yonder on horses? Yes. Was I contemplating how I would go as a fairy next year? Also yes.

There were dirty jokes a’plenty. And everybody, from the pretzel-sellers to Italian ice vendors, was in character. I felt like I was in Shrek! One person suddenly approached me and said that there were fewer and fewer of these to give but now I had one to give and, with that, handed me a wood-carved “FUCK” and walked away. Ha!

The food was also stellar. There were turkey legs and funnel cakes and beer and sugared almonds. A favorite: “Italian ice, Italian ice! Made with real Italians and ice!”

The highlight of RenFaire was the sword-swallowing act. He swallowed one giant sword after another. He swallowed a sword while juggling swords, swallowed a curved sword, then swallowed five swords while plucking each out, one by one. A man behind us gagged. Somebody screamed. My chest tickled for the next 24 hours.

There was a very real passion and love for the art and time period, among participants and performers, that made the faire so wholesome. It didn’t hurt that the whole journey was seamless, parking was simple, the whole affair was reasonably (under-) priced, and I ended the day with a rose!

📸: Fujifilm X-E3, Yakisugi Simulation