June Diaries

June 15th, 2023

Do I live here? No.

Is that going to stop me? Also no.

The pool was heavenly. I would like to say that I started a book reading movement among the others.

Afterwards, I immediately went out and bought a giant floatie, waterproof speakers, and shades.

Time for a summer of pool time, frisbee, basketball and books!!!

June 14th, 2023

Deinstitutionalization began in 1955 with the widespread introduction of chlorpromazine, commonly known as Thorazine, the first effective antipsychotic medication (to treat schizophrenia). Deinstitutionalization has two parts: the moving of the severely mentally ill out of the state institutions, and the closing of part or all of those institutions. Most of those who were deinstitutionalized from the nation’s public psychiatric hospitals were severely mentally ill. Between 50 and 60 percent of them were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Another 10 to 15 percent were diagnosed with manic-depressive illness and severe depression. An additional 10 to 15 percent were diagnosed with organic brain diseases — epilepsy, strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain damage secondary to trauma. Thus deinstitutionalization has helped create the mental illness crisis by discharging people from public psychiatric hospitals without ensuring that they received the medication and rehabilitation services necessary for them to live successfully in the community. Deinstitutionalization further exacerbated the situation because, once the public psychiatric beds had been closed, they were not available for people who later became mentally ill, and this situation continues up to the present. Consequently, approximately 2.2 million severely mentally ill people do not receive any psychiatric treatment. Deinstitutionalization was based on the principle that severe mental illness should be treated in the least restrictive setting. As further defined by President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Mental Health, this ideology rested on “the objective of maintaining the greatest degree of freedom, self-determination, autonomy, dignity, and integrity of body, mind, and spirit for the individual while he or she participates in treatment or receives services.”8 This is a laudable goal and for many, perhaps for the majority of those who are deinstitutionalized, it has been at least partially realized. For a substantial minority, however, deinstitutionalization has been a psychiatric Titanic. Their lives are virtually devoid of “dignity” or “integrity of body, mind, and spirit.” “Self-determination” often means merely that the person has a choice of soup kitchens. The “least restrictive setting” frequently turns out to be a cardboard box, a jail cell, or a terror-filled existence plagued by both real and imaginary enemies. PBS, Deinstitutionalization: A Psychiatric Titanic

2 PM

Yesterday I fixed my makeup and did my hair and pranced on over to renew my library card because I lead an exciting life. On the way out, I scanned the aisle. One title caught my eye: Malady of the Mind, Schizophrenia and The Path to Prevention, written by Jeffrey Lieberman.

Next thing I knew, I was 65 pages in.

Of all the disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder and Schizophrenia are the most “mysterious” to me. Schizophrenia and Borderline Personality Disorder have been, from my perspective, some of the least written on and least understood. Over the years, I’ve learned much more about Depression, Bipolar Disorder, and Psychopathy – whether it relates to symptoms or treatment or efficacy or severity, etc.

Surprisingly, this might be one of the most thorough – yet succinct – descriptions of psychology as a whole that I’ve ever read. I’ll admit I’m a bit wary of psychiatry, and what feels to be a narrow and prescriptive approach towards healing: medication. The way I see it, treatment towards psychological disorders exists on a spectrum – on the left is psychotherapy and psychoanalysis, on the right is medication and ECT. The former uses the mind to heal the mind; the latter uses the brain to heal the mind. The goal is the same, but the approach is not. And there’s definitely a little tension there, especially because the second group is within medicine, and medicine is rigorous and strict, and there’s rarely room for any kind of magic, even though I’d argue the mind needs some magic. That being said, I don’t think CBT is enough for severe cases of depression, and I don’t believe lithium should be overlooked by those with bipolar.

That’s me getting off topic. This is a great book, not only on the topic of schizophrenia, but psychology as a whole.

I almost always look up the author – his name was so familiar. I was baffled to see that this was the very professor who had been cancelled over a tweet last year. He was removed from his role, I believe, or suspended, as a practitioner and professor.

That’s wild to me. I mean, first, someone get those doctoral butter fingers off a screen. Secondly – I’ve never been much of a cancel culture gal. But only because I don’t have enough faith in humanity to assume that talented people are always good people. I think talent and goodness are not mutually exclusive, that brilliance and goodness are not mutually exclusive, that writers can be assholes and singers can be transphobic and actors can be religious extremists and a crunchy doctor from the early 1900s can tweet something very off color. And they may still have something to contribute to the study of a perplexing psychological disease. We only move backwards when we resort to getting witch hunty. Holding people accountable =\ cancellation. People are not TV series!

That’s my two cents. I might be very, very wrong, and I hope I don’t get cancelled because of this. Well. Thank god I’m not important.

June 12th, 2023

Been stewing on the connection between scrupulosity, contamination, bed bugs, soft chairs, death/disease/suffering???, relinquishing control, uncertainty, faith in the unknown etc. etc. It’s sort of all coming together, but I don’t know if I’m at a point where I can write coherently about it. So I’m going to stew some more.

(Potatoes are currently stewing.)

In the meantime, here's a really good song that just started playing on Spotify. It was released in 2018 – after the heyday of indie IMO – but the artist was a former member of Fleet Foxes, so I'm not surprised anymore, because he preserved that indie heyday sound that still feels familiar and youthy and warm:











June 11th, 2023

Finished Tales for the Time Being. It’s one of the best books I’ve read in a long, long time – it’s somewhere up there with Pachinko and IQ84 and The Dutch House. It disguised complexity and magic and history! beneath a matter-of-fact 16 year old Japanese student writing in her diary. It somehow touched on – spoiler alert – suicide, bullying, military, WWII, depression, death, Buddhism, abuse, dot com bubble, 9/11, morality, Schrödinger’s cat, parenthood, loss of innocence, memory loss….it goes on and on and on.

Now I’ve started Kozol’s book, Death at an Early Age, “one teacher’s story about his African-American students and his struggle to teach them in a degrading environment.” I sort of ate this shit up a few years ago, but now I read him more critically. I am curious to see how his views changed (or didn’t) as he continued to teach and observe the education system in poor neighborhoods. To be frank, after talking to my old friend, who recently peaced out of teaching, the book may have been written yesterday. Everything about the revolving door of subs and veiled racism and well-meaning-but-exhausted teachers and kids who can’t read or spell or write – it’s as if fifty something years didn’t pass.

Anyways. I had such a slow, lazy weekend that I’m actually looking forward to work tomorrow and signing on and filling all those documents. It’s ironic that I spent most of my early years being an outright hooligan, defying authority, disobeying teachers, getting suspended, blah blah – to now dutifully filling out my social security to work for one of the beefiest regulatory organizations in the country. Ha. Hey! I’m reformed. My record’s clean!

June 6th, 2023

Went to the park to play basketball and frisbee. Last year I was basically bullied off the court -cough cough-. So basically I never went back. It was fun. I made a few shots. And then I missed more. As we were hurling the frisbee, I had a moment where I remembered, vividly, ten years ago, how I would hang out with my friends and skip rocks and play frisbee.

I kept saying that it smelled like summer, because it does. Summer has a very distinct smell. I wish I could put it into words, but I can’t. It smells like nostalgia and middle school and dew and heat and China and limp roses. It sort of ripens, too, like a fruit, or a blossom. Something warm and rich and comfy.

I don’t really want to talk about how I nuked my laptop yesterday. During the third install, I realized that the laptop mess was a metaphor for my life, that people meant it when they said I generated my own problems, that despite hours of installing and re-installing and searching and Reddit rabbit-holing and Github-downloads and checking the Activity Monitor for suspicious activity, I was right back where I started.

At work, I got a project offer! Wahooooooo. If I accept, there’ll be a one week ‘break’ period that encompasses a holiday, which means I am eyeing my next potential trip, baby! I have been seized by an insatiable wanderlust for the past two-ish years, and coolpeppermint reflects that. Everything real life feels like it’s humming in the background. Every now and then, it’ll take center stage, but really, I feel like I’m flowing on a circadian rhythm of wander. Maybe it’s a dopamine thing, I don’t know. I wander, I rest, I wander, I rest.

June 4th, 2023

The weather makes me miss open roads and cyan skies and erratic indie music. (I am finally recovering from my trip to Boston: it was more taxing than New York, albeit less taxing than Europe.) I have had my city fix. Now I want my nature fix. I miss the mountains! I miss the canyons. I miss the deer, the elk, the cows! I miss the feeling of vast solitude, the intoxicating sense of being small but alive.

I have come to realize that a love for the city is not mutually exclusive with a love for nature. I can love solitude, and I can love crowds! I can love dense urban streets, and I can love expansive rocky fields! The two go hand-in-hand. I like it all! I like adventures, and I have a hankering for my next, even though I just returned from the last.

June 1st, 2023

Today I was staring into the umami soul of a local ramen chef, meticulously timing the noodles, pouring the pork broth, plucking the soy eggs, dashing the shoyu, stirring the soup, then peppering the bamboo. I alternated between staring at him and staring at all of the employees, standing on my tip toes for a better look. Everything else sounded like the faint hum of a mosquito, when suddenly B’s voice came into focus. I narrowed my eyes.

“Are you trying to distract me from watching that man make love to his ramen?”

After we left the restaurant with the take-out ramen, I concluded that 1) that was one neurotic man who 2) infused the food with love and that 3) love was the secret ingredient to the ramen and 4) that was why the place was rated 4.5 stars. It turned out to be the best ramen I’ve ever had in my life. Is it possible to pass out from broth?

Tomorrow is Friday. And today is June. And it feels good to type that. I’m relieved May is over, although June can sometimes be a weird month as well. I don’t know. Historically. But I’m going to be optimistic and hope that June is better than May and May is better than April and vice versa, even though life doesn’t work that way. But I had a good meal and work is fantastic and frisbee is fun and I got 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep and this book I’m reading is great, so I’m going to savor that.