June Diaries

June 16th, 2023

The sun was still high in the sky like a pie at 8 PM and that was when the green tea hit. So I was bopping and groovin’ to 80’s hits because there’s nothing I love more than open highways and 80’s music together yes yes yes.

The day went by quickly. I went on a tiny shopping spree of tiny miscellaneous objects, like three hair claws, two sets of art prints, one hair brush, and one gifted cup. Then: coffeeshop (organized Europe photos from last Winter; I’ve decided to tidy up and reshare them on IG) – boba tea, bibimbap, and another new coffeeshop. We passed by two high schoolers breaking up in the parking lot who were there even after we left. It looked like a ‘I will be going to Kansas in the Fall on a football scholarship and we have graduated and this is our last summer together’ kind of break-up.

Cafe was okay. Some people had weird vibes. You know when you look at someone, or interact with someone, and the vibe’s off? The thing about this coffeeshop was that, although we’ve never gone, I paid special attention to it on Google today, noting the location and street, and surprise! we ended up there. Well, not much of a surprise, I’m bad at those. I just kind of ask if they’re about to happen (but it’s not intentional, I’m not trying to ruin the surprise.)

Later there were some eerie synchronicities. Oh, sometimes the world is mysterious, but mostly you just have to listen…

June 15th, 2023

Do I live here? No.

Is that going to stop me? Also no.

I would like to say that I started a book reading movement among the others.

Afterwards, I immediately went out and bought a giant floatie, waterproof speakers, and shades.

Time for a summer of pool time, frisbee, basketball and books!!!

June 12th, 2023

Been stewing on the connection between scrupulosity, contamination, bed bugs, soft chairs, death/disease/suffering???, relinquishing control, uncertainty, faith in the unknown etc. etc. It’s sort of all coming together, but I don’t know if I’m at a point where I can write coherently about it. So I’m going to stew some more.

(Potatoes are currently stewing.)

In the meantime, here’s a really good song that just started playing on Spotify. It was released in 2018 – after the heyday of indie IMO – but the artist was a former member of Fleet Foxes, so I’m not surprised anymore, because he preserved that indie heyday sound that still feels familiar and youthy and warm:











June 11th, 2023

Had such a slow, lazy weekend that I’m actually looking forward to work tomorrow and signing on and filling all those documents. It’s ironic that I spent most of my early years being an outright hooligan, defying authority, disobeying teachers, getting suspended, blah blah – to now dutifully filling out my social security to work for one of the beefiest regulatory organizations in the country. Ha. Hey! I’m reformed. My record’s clean!

June 6th, 2023

Went to the park to play basketball and frisbee. Last year I was basically bullied off the court -cough cough-. So basically I never went back. It was fun. I made a few shots. And then I missed more. As we were hurling the frisbee, I had a moment where I remembered, vividly, ten years ago, how I would hang out with my friends and skip rocks and play frisbee.

I kept saying that it smelled like summer, because it does. Summer has a very distinct smell. I wish I could put it into words, but I can’t. It smells like nostalgia and middle school and dew and heat and China and limp roses. It sort of ripens, too, like a fruit, or a blossom. Something warm and rich and comfy.

I don’t really want to talk about how I nuked my laptop yesterday. During the third install, I realized that the laptop mess was a metaphor for my life, that people meant it when they said I generated my own problems, that despite hours of installing and re-installing and searching and Reddit rabbit-holing and Github-downloads and checking the Activity Monitor for suspicious activity, I was right back where I started.

At work, I got a project offer! Wahooooooo. If I accept, there’ll be a one week ‘break’ period that encompasses a holiday, which means I am eyeing my next potential trip, baby! I have been seized by an insatiable wanderlust for the past two-ish years, and coolpeppermint reflects that. Everything real life feels like it’s humming in the background. Every now and then, it’ll take center stage, but really, I feel like I’m flowing on a circadian rhythm of wander. Maybe it’s a dopamine thing, I don’t know. I wander, I rest, I wander, I rest.

June 4th, 2023

The weather makes me miss open roads and cyan skies and erratic indie music. (I am finally recovering from my trip to Boston: it was more taxing than New York, albeit less taxing than Europe.) I have had my city fix. Now I want my nature fix. I miss the mountains! I miss the canyons. I miss the deer, the elk, the cows! I miss the feeling of vast solitude, the intoxicating sense of being small but alive.

I have come to realize that a love for the city is not mutually exclusive with a love for nature. I can love solitude, and I can love crowds! I can love dense urban streets, and I can love expansive rocky fields! The two go hand-in-hand. I like it all! I like adventures, and I have a hankering for my next, even though I just returned from the last.

June 1st, 2023

Today I was staring into the umami soul of a local ramen chef, meticulously timing the noodles, pouring the pork broth, plucking the soy eggs, dashing the shoyu, stirring the soup, then peppering the bamboo. I alternated between staring at him and staring at all of the employees, standing on my tip toes for a better look. Everything else sounded like the faint hum of a mosquito, when suddenly B’s voice came into focus. I narrowed my eyes.

“Are you trying to distract me from watching that man make love to his ramen?”

After we left the restaurant with the take-out ramen, I concluded that 1) that was one neurotic man who 2) infused the food with love and that 3) love was the secret ingredient to the ramen and 4) that was why the place was rated 4.5 stars. It turned out to be the best ramen I’ve ever had in my life. Is it possible to pass out from broth?

Tomorrow is Friday. And today is June. And it feels good to type that. I’m relieved May is over, although June can sometimes be a weird month as well. I don’t know. Historically. But I’m going to be optimistic and hope that June is better than May and May is better than April and vice versa, even though life doesn’t work that way. But I had a good meal and work is fantastic and frisbee is fun and I got 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep and this book I’m reading is great, so I’m going to savor that.