24 hours ago, I was on a train carvin’ up the East Coast to meet my best friend. 5 hours ago, we were wandering campus together. Last night, we stayed up until 4 AM to talk and talk and talk. Somewhere between those hours, I had six herb-stacked helpings of mi quang (quite possibly the best Vietnamese dish to exist); shared a dim-sum breakfast with her family; bonded with her shiba inu; participated in a headachy school festivity; and experienced apparent campus amnesia.

What a sweetie! Crawled right onto me.

Yuuuuuuuuuuup

On Saturday morning, her aunt rolled up in a white Tesla. We were headed to dim sum for brunch. In the past, my best friend would invite me to family functions, where I’d gorge myself on Viet food and hang out with her cousins and attend celebrations, etc. But her aunt seemed a bit chilly until my best friend explicitly mentioned my existence.

“Oh!”

“You don’t recognize her?”

“No! Well. It’s just that you’re pretty now!” Her aunt gave me a bright smile.

“You know you’re saying she used to be ugly, right?”

Her aunt warmed up to me after that.

Afterwards, we stopped by campus. It all looked strange and different and brand-new. I was convinced that everything had been recently installed, including the university crest that’s stood there since the dawn of inception. I didn’t know where the library, bathroom, or food hall were, and was doubly shocked to see, like, everything. Thing is, I have fairly good memory – almost unhealthily so – as in, it would be recommended to forget things from time to time. Instead, I experience two extremes: recollection of the finest details OR blackout forgetfulness.

“That’s new.”

“That’s not new.”

“That’s new.”

“Lu, that’s not new.”

On a scale of 1-10, I would rate the formal event a…. 2.73. (As for staying home and eating noodles and hanging out, I would rate that a 11/10. ) Quite frankly, I felt like a zoo animal. We were basically herded onto greenery with some potato salad on a rainy day beneath white tents. The elder alum received the nicest goodies, like foamed hats, whereas our class, the lowest tier, had a flimsy plastic badges. Probably because the older ones donate more. Still! We ruffled through a few inventory boxes for goodies anyways. 😤

The evening before I flew out, we stopped for Italian ice. We had visited this joint several years ago, during our last sleepover. It was May. Finals were over. For once, she wasn’t studying! We went to the pier and ate ice cream. We always had our biannual sleepover, and that would be our last before COVID hit. Though this sleepover was long overdue, it felt like no time had passed. The time we have with the people we love is limited (as I am too keenly aware sometimes) so I cherish it! yup yup yup.