Today we had a picnic. We ate charcuterie – prosciutto and salami and port salut cheese and crackers – with sparkling watermelon juice and brookies (brownie cookies). Later I read a little while B fiddled with his drone. It soared across the lake and discovered an abandoned boat. Then we played Frisbee until the sun set.
This was our picnic playlist. We started off with Vampire Weekend. Despite being an old band, they always feel perfect for light and sunny days – road trips, especially.
- Mansard Roof, Vampire Weekend
- Oxford Comma, Vampire Weekend
- A-Punk, Vampire Weekend
- Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa, Vampire Weekend
- M79, Vampire Weekend
- Campus, Vampire Weekend
- Bryn, Vampire Weekend
- One (Blake’s Got A New Face), Vampire Weekend
- I Stand Corrected, Vampire Weekend
- Walcott, Vampire Weekend
- The Kid Don’t Stand a Chance
- Sunflower, Vampire Weekend
- Someday, The Strokes
- Float On, Modest Mouse
- Breezeblocks, alt-J
- New Slang, The Shins
- Nighttiming, Coconut Records
- Giant, Vampire Weekend
- 12:51, The Strokes
- Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second, STRFKR
- Mykonos, Fleet Foxes
- Missed the Boat, Modest Mouse
- The Summer, Coconut Records
- Everlasting Arms, Vampire Weekend
- Is This It, The Strokes
- These Days, Dr. Dog
- Electric Feel, MGMT
- White Winter Hymnal, Fleet Foxes