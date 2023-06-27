Career-ish Woman

Today I went and got my fingerprints done. I’m in the system now. A fed! Ha ha. Just kidding. I’m super boring and straightedge, promise. Still. While I had no intention of ever being an outlaw, a part of me was sad to see it crossed off the list of Careers I Would Never Actually Consider But Were Potential Paths in Parallel Universes. That’s just the Louise Belcher side of me.

Not sure I’m allowed to say where I work or what it entails, but let’s just say I fuckin’ love it. I love the role I’m in, the work I do, and the organization I work for. I thrive in the pace (sprints, lulls, sprints) the ins-and-outs of the projects (dynamic), the culture (no camera, fully remote, cooperative and respectful) etc. I love this job – not for the money, not for the title, and not for the company, but because of the lifestyle it affords me. It fits my personality to a T.

It’s like, I’m a cat who works in intense, short bursts. I hunt, and then I rest. I enjoy novelty, but I like stability. I crave flexibility, and I demand autonomy. And I am deadset on working-from-home. The solid company, field title, and decent money are highlights. Most days, I’m just happy to be here. This is a place where I can support myself, further my career – although I’m not too attached to career itself – while having the time to do what I genuinely value. Whether it’s drawing or writing or spending time with the ones I love, this job gives me peace of mind and balance in life. And that, to me, is most important – I have the flexibility and stability to carve out (my version of) a happy life.

Having watched Elf every Christmas, I have always been wary of ascribing too much value, significance or meaning in a job. It’s a balance between valuing money and worshipping money; between finding meaning at work and giving too much of yourself at work. It also feels dangerous to pour too much of yourself into something that cannot offer the same to you. A career can’t love you back, it won’t cheer you on at baseball practice, it can’t express unconditional love, it won’t take care of you when you’re sick, it can’t listen to you when you’re feeling down, and it won’t always be there for you.

We may have expectations of deriving later fulfillment and meaning from a job, but it can come at a price. The way I see it, we have one mind and one body, but we’ll have plenty of jobs, probably, so it’s best not to destroy the former with the latter. Because unless it’s life-or-death, it’s usually not worth it. That, however, is easier said than done. Also, that is only my limited perspective. People used to say I had my head in the clouds, and hey, maybe I do. I’m just a career-ish woman with her head in the clouds.