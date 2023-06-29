June Diaries

June 29th, 2023

You know, these monthly diaries – which I started in the throes of quarantine – are, to me, the tiny pulsating heart of coolpeppermint. This is my way of saying: I am alive, and I am on the Internet, and I am typing into the ether. Even though I have scheduled posts for the next two years, I’ve attached small dates beneath those. Because they are pictures and words being projected into the future. These diaries are pictures and words being projected into the present. Right now, I am alive, and I am on the Internet, and I am typing into the ether.

Now I’ve cleared that up, I would like to journal about my wholly unremarkable day.

There is something about heat that makes boredom exceptionally pungent. Almost like sunshine and cheddar. Despite sailing around, finding books, attending work calls, and shopping for a puffer jacket (which felt like a criminal act in this heat) I was bored, bored, bored.

So we got Italian ices from the ice cream shop down the street and played frisbee at the park. I like being outside. Fresh air is nice. The wind kept carrying the frisbee over and out. So far, our highest record is 52 consecutive throws. The most chaotic frisbee sesh was last week, when the frisbee came crashing down on my left middle toe. Moments later, the frisbee came crashing down on my right middle toe. It was 9 PM and we were playing in the middle of the street and I waved maniacally at the neighbor who probably thought we were unwell.

On another note, I have started packing for our upcoming road trip! I feel delirious with excitement. It feels good to whip out the sweaters and gaiters and hiking boots. Boy oh booooy. I can’t wait.

June 28th, 2023

Today I was mortified to find myself stuck in the cafe bathroom because, right as I meant to leave, a gaggle of gossipy girls filed in. They were talking at rapid speed, which made me rapid nervous, and by the time I decided I wanted to rapid leave, I realized I rapid couldn’t. Because I had already been standing there for a solid 7 minutes already. And what could I have possibly been doing? So I stood there, frozen, silently cursing under my breath as one of them ushered the other to just go (“if you need to poo, just go do it,) and so she did, a symphony of flatulence, and I died inside, I really did, enveloped by anxiety and fumes. Then I remembered my age, and I doubly died inside, because what was I doing, standing in a bathroom stall???? Were the blunder years not behind me?????????

So that was this morning. I was on a few calls and volunteered to do the deck we’re presenting to señior leadership. My team is competent, and that brings me great joy. If there’s one thing I value in the people I work with, it’s competence. I know they say that warmth is more important than competence, but I’ll beg all day to differ.

In the afternoon, I found myself analyzing an innocuous text message for several hours. I was trying to determine the secret meaning behind it. In my mind, I turned every possible stone of possible intents. Maybe they meant this. Maybe they meant that. What was the message of the contents? How did they make me feel? Did I believe them to be true? Who was the original speaker, how old were they, and where were they in life? After a while, I asked: why did you send xyz? To which I got a really normal response. But then my mind drifted. Were they signaling some sort of indirect message? And if so, why? This type of thinking gets me nowhere. So does freezing up in a bathroom stall!

June 27th, 2023

I’m back! Not much of a hiatus, I know. Been feeling antsy in my pantsies lately, brimming with creative energy. That is what I call obsessive-energy-masked-as-creativity. Or maybe creative-energy-masked-as-obsessions.

Today’s focus: a tiny dark spot on my camera. Every time I turned my camera on, no matter where I pointed, a stubborn, dark spot refused to budge. I wiped every glass surface down, removing and replacing the lens at least 23 times. This went on for hours. I was in an awful mood. I googled, I shmeared, and I stared into the blankness. I envisioned all the possible solutions, using an old dust blower from many years ago, furtively borrowing a micro-fiber from the library printer. In the end, I isolated the issue – the lens, not the image sensor – and wiped off every glass surface with gusto. Finally. ‘twas a success.

Work project has officially started. When I heard the leader say, “let’s level-set,” I knew. Nothing like corporate jargon to make you check your PTO. Almost immediately afterward, I tallied my vacation hours. And I marked my next trip. Because we’re going on a road trip, BAby!

Since returning from Boston, all I’ve been able to talk about is road-trip this and road-trip that and mountains this and nature that. It worked. My not so subliminal messaging. And I am hella excited. I’ve had a hankering for New Mexico, Utah, Colorado – that region. And god, all I want to do is roll the windows down and blast 80’s music and feel spiritual highs on mountain tops, oh yes. I first heard this indie folk song on the train from Boston, and my heart soared.

What is it about mountains? My parents are from the mountains. My pigs are from the mountains. And yet I always find myself running back to them.

Maybe in my next life I will live in the mountains.

Will be going on a small blog hiatus. I have a few scheduled entries, which shall post in my absence.

No particular reason for a break, other than it’s been 6+ months since I’ve taken one on here. I will likely be reading books on Goodreads or sharing art on Youtube. I recently made a lil’ Youtube account to house short-form videos. Consider this the soft launch!

See you later, alligators.

June 18th, 2023

A wasp had the nerve to sting me at the pool yesterday. Thing is, I had been staring at him moments earlier, thinking of how I wouldn’t harm him. Next thing you know, he had harmed me! So that’s the end of my insect protection program. I’ll just say sorry Buddha! and hose a wasp down.

Today we posed at university students. Because that’s what everyone does on the weekend, right? No? Cool. Anyways. It was fun. It’s strangely difficult to find a quiet place to stare at my laptop. The cafe was chaotic. The campus library was blissfully quiet.

In the morning, I hung out with my art group, who noticed I’d been gone for a while. It was fantastic seeing them all again. Boston knocked the wind out of me.

June 16th, 2023

The sun was still high in the sky like a pie at 8 PM and that was when the green tea hit. So I was bopping and groovin’ to 80’s hits because there’s nothing I love more than open highways and 80’s music together yes yes yes.

The day went by quickly. I went on a tiny shopping spree of tiny miscellaneous objects, like three hair claws, two sets of art prints, one hair brush, and one gifted cup. Then: coffeeshop (organized Europe photos from last Winter; I’ve decided to tidy up and reshare them on IG) – boba tea, stone bowl bibimbap, and another new coffeeshop. We passed by two high schoolers breaking up in the parking lot who were there even after we left. It looked like a ‘I will be going to Kansas in the Fall on a football scholarship and we have graduated and this is our last summer together’ kind of break-up.

June 15th, 2023

Do I live here? No.

Is that going to stop me? Also no.

I would like to say that I started a book reading movement among the others.

Afterwards, I immediately went out and bought a giant floatie, waterproof speakers, and shades.

Time for a summer of pool time, frisbee, basketball and books!!!

June 12th, 2023

Been stewing on the connection between scrupulosity, contamination, bed bugs, soft chairs, death/disease/suffering???, relinquishing control, uncertainty, faith in the unknown etc. etc. It’s sort of all coming together, but I don’t know if I’m at a point where I can write coherently about it. So I’m going to stew some more.

(Potatoes are currently stewing.)

In the meantime, here’s a really good song that just started playing on Spotify. It was released in 2018 – after the heyday of indie IMO – but the artist was a former member of Fleet Foxes, so I’m not surprised anymore, because he preserved that indie heyday sound that still feels familiar and youthy and warm:











June 6th, 2023

Went to the park to play basketball and frisbee. Last year I was basically bullied off the court -cough cough-. So basically I never went back. It was fun. I made a few shots. And then I missed more. As we were hurling the frisbee, I had a moment where I remembered, vividly, ten years ago, how I would hang out with my friends and skip rocks and play frisbee.

I kept saying that it smelled like summer, because it does. Summer has a very distinct smell. I wish I could put it into words, but I can’t. It smells like nostalgia and middle school and dew and heat and China and limp roses. It sort of ripens, too, like a fruit, or a blossom. Something warm and rich and comfy.

I don’t really want to talk about how I nuked my laptop yesterday. During the third install, I realized that the laptop mess was a metaphor for my life, that people meant it when they said I generated my own problems, that despite hours of installing and re-installing and searching and Reddit rabbit-holing and Github-downloads and checking the Activity Monitor for suspicious activity, I was right back where I started: 30GB eaten by system!

At work, I got a project offer! If I accept, there’ll be a one week ‘break’ period that encompasses a holiday, which means I am eyeing my next potential trip, baby! I have been seized by an insatiable wanderlust for the past two-ish years, and coolpeppermint reflects that. Everything real life feels like it’s humming in the background. Every now and then, it’ll take center stage, but really, I feel like I’m flowing on a circadian rhythm of wander. Maybe it’s a dopamine thing, I don’t know. I wander, I rest, I wander, I rest.

June 4th, 2023

The weather makes me miss open roads and cyan skies and erratic indie music. (I am finally recovering from my trip to Boston: it was more taxing than New York, albeit less taxing than Europe.) I have had my city fix. Now I want my nature fix. I miss the mountains! I miss the canyons. I miss the deer, the elk, the cows! I miss the feeling of vast solitude, the intoxicating sense of being small but alive.

I have come to realize that a love for the city is not mutually exclusive with a love for nature. I can love solitude, and I can love crowds! I can love dense urban streets, and I can love expansive rocky fields! The two go hand-in-hand. I like it all! I like adventures, and I have a hankering for my next, even though I just returned from the last.

June 1st, 2023

Today I was staring into the umami soul of a local ramen chef, meticulously timing the noodles, pouring the pork broth, plucking the soy eggs, dashing the shoyu, stirring the soup, then peppering the bamboo. I alternated between staring at him and staring at all of the employees, standing on my tip toes for a better look. Everything else sounded like the faint hum of a mosquito, when suddenly B’s voice came into focus. I narrowed my eyes.

“Are you trying to distract me from watching that man make love to his ramen?”

After we left the restaurant with the take-out ramen, I concluded that 1) that was one neurotic man who 2) infused the food with love and that 3) love was the secret ingredient to the ramen and 4) that was why the place was rated 4.5 stars. It turned out to be the best ramen I’ve ever had in my life. Is it possible to pass out from broth?

Tomorrow is Friday. And today is June. And it feels good to type that. I’m relieved May is over, although June can sometimes be a weird month as well. I don’t know. Historically. But I’m going to be optimistic and hope that June is better than May and May is better than April and vice versa, even though life doesn’t work that way. But I had a good meal and work is fantastic and frisbee is fun and I got 10 hours of uninterrupted sleep and this book I’m reading is great, so I’m going to savor that.