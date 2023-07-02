July Diaries

July 1st, 2023

Annnnd we are officially halfway through the year! A few other bloggers pointed this out, so I will pay this fact forward. I wish I could say something about the first half of the year, but it passed by so… quickly? Similar to how, when B asked me how people in New York dressed, I said I didn’t know, because they all walked so goddamn fast.

I was planning to visit again in August – because vibes – but after poking around on the Internet, decided to cancel my stay. Maybe I’ll book another place for a less time. Or maybe I’ll go later. Or maybe not at all. I don’t know. I’m getting ahead of myself. There’s the upcoming trip into the mountains, then another WFH jaunt after that, and then maybe New York again. Or California. Or nowhere. I feel both restless and averse to long-term planning, but I don’t mind looking towards a trip three months out.

Today was a day dedicated to the pigs. Every week, I carve out a day where it’s just me and the pigs. I love my pigs. They got hair cuts a few days ago. I was horrified when the AC went out. I immediately placed them in small beds in the fridge and gave them lots of cucumbers and carrots. Then the fur coats were chopped off! Oh, C was so happy. He was licking my arm, which he’s never done. It’s a sign of guinea pig affection. It made me so happy. C and I get along really well. B prefers other people, but there’s still love there. They look cuter in their summer coats. Their figures are a lot more prominent and so are their bellies and it’s just very endearing.

I also tidied up my storage – cleaned up camera roll, moved SD to HD #1, looked up places to store a third hard drive, etc. The Internet recommends the 3-2-1 rule- “three copies of your data, two local (on-site) but on different media (read: devices), and at least one copy off-site.” I have two local copies, but no off-site copy. So that’s next.