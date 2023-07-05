July Diaries

July 5th, 2023

Should I be vaguely concerned that my closest friends don’t know what’s happening in my life? We communicate on a regular basis. I try to keep a pulse on them, but I guess I keep them away from mine. At first I was miffed, but I’m faaaairly certain it’s my fault. Over the past week, multiple good friends have hit me with the “what????!! When did this happen? What even happened?” and then “You never told me that.” I’m talkin’ fundamentals, diary. Or, at least, fundamentals to me. As in, I live and breathe and do certain things on the daily, and I mostly document them here. But I guess I just never bothered to update anybody IRL after April 6th, 2023. Well, WordPress. You know more about my life than people in my life know about my life.

It seems that I am not very transparent about my thoughts either, despite my wholly public Internet presence. I’ll spend all my time with someone – talking to them, hanging out with them – and this will go on for years. Then I’ll mention something that, to me, was a regular facet of my existence, or at least my thought process, and it’ll be extreme surprise, pikachu face. They’ll ask things like “how long were you thinking or feeling that?” or “when did this start?” and the answer will range from “hours” to “years.” And I’ll have been sitting right next to them the entire time.

The weird part is that it’s not intentional. I’m not trying to inhabit some secret triple life that ranges from person to person. I think I’m an open book. But clearly I am not. I guess I just have to be more intentional about sharing facets of my life, and thinking process, with the people around me. How do I even go about doing that, though? Sometimes it just feels like there’s no natural way to share the innumerable bits of stuff with the people I love, even though I go extensively trawling for theirs, trying to know how they’re doing and what they’re feeling and who they’re with.

July 2nd, 2023

Ever since one of my art group pals made an offhand comment about my Instagram account, I have been spiraling. Long story short: I like to draw, and I like to take pictures, but it’s getting increasingly hard to do both on one account. I’ve been camping out on one account for the past few years, but this whole photo thing is getting out of hand. Ever since I got the Fujifilm, I have been taking hundreds, thousands, of photos, effectively drowning out the art. I’ve set up a public poll, wasted hours of circular conversational breath, asked Clarissa aka ChatGPT because she gives me Clarity. And I’ve decided to have separate accounts for each.

Now thank you for attending my talk.

July 1st, 2023

Annnnd we are officially halfway through the year! A few other bloggers pointed this out, so I will pay this fact forward. I wish I could say something about the first half of the year, but it passed by so… quickly? Similar to how, when B asked me how people in New York dressed, I said I didn’t know, because they all walked so goddamn fast.

I was planning to visit again in August – because vibes – but after poking around on the Internet, decided to cancel my stay. Maybe I’ll book another place for a less time. Or maybe I’ll go later. Or maybe not at all. I don’t know. I’m getting ahead of myself. There’s the upcoming trip into the mountains, then another WFH jaunt after that, and then maybe New York again. Or California. Or nowhere. I feel both restless and averse to long-term planning, but I don’t mind looking towards a trip three months out.

Today was a day dedicated to the pigs. Every week, I carve out a day where it’s just me and the pigs. I love my pigs. They got hair cuts a few days ago. I was horrified when the AC went out. I immediately placed them in small beds in the fridge and gave them lots of cucumbers and carrots. Then the fur coats were chopped off! Oh, C was so happy. He was licking my arm, which he’s never done. It’s a sign of guinea pig affection. It made me so happy. C and I get along really well. B prefers other people, but there’s still love there. They look cuter in their summer coats. Their figures are a lot more prominent and so are their bellies and it’s just very endearing.

I also tidied up my storage – cleaned up camera roll, moved SD to HD #1, looked up places to store a third hard drive, etc. The Internet recommends the 3-2-1 rule- “three copies of your data, two local (on-site) but on different media (read: devices), and at least one copy off-site.” I have two local copies, but no off-site copy. So that’s next.