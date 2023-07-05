Mixed Tape

There’s something beautiful and poignant about spending time with the person you experienced the wild ride & trials of peak adolescence with. It had been three years since we’d seen each other, fifteen since we’d first become friends. You look the exact same, we said each other. We sat outside the auditorium where we had graduated, where we’d sat right each each other – and at tests and detention and study hall, the one perk of alphabetical seating.

Looking back, I don’t remember being cool or getting away with shit – no, I remember being manic, wild, and free, full of laughter and tears. We would dip into an endless bucket of comedic genius and guffaw until our bodies ached, ’til we were making fistfuls trying not to piss, ’til we’d formed 6 packs from the ab-clenching belly-roiling laughter. It was truly liberating being – honest to God – weird as fuck, rambunctious as fuck, wrong as fuck. And hilarious as fuck. Hellishly hilarious! We were in our own world of funny. We will never funny like that again. When I look back at old diaries and journals and sketchbooks, I still crack up over the shit we made up. Comics, song lyrics, inside-jokes galore.

It wasn’t until I got to college that I realized the extent of our weirdness, and felt, to an even greater extent, that in order to operate, I would have to tone it down. Same in the workplace. And life in general. Maybe that’s just growing up.