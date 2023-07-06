Peculiar World of Tarot

Out of curiosity – and boredom – I did a quick two-card tarot pull for one of my close friends. The cards suggested my friend had 1) received an opportunity, and was 2) accepting an offer. As I mentioned earlier, I refer to a book by Jeannie Reed to standardize the definitions. I immediately shared my reading with her, although she has no idea I was interested in tarot, and I had no idea whether they were even accurate.

A few hours later, she texted me back. Unbeknownst to me, my friend had, indeed, received a job opportunity, which she had accepted. This had occurred several days prior. She hadn’t shared the news online. She hadn’t shared the news with our friends. And she certainly hadn’t shared the news with me. This is one of the few times we’ve even mentioned our jobs, as our conversations are usually lighter and more personal. Not only that, there was a hush-hush element to the offer, which is why I’ve crossed out the name.

This is a prime example of how tarot works – at least for me. Somehow, these lifeless pictographs tap into ‘situations’ that I am, to my conscious knowledge, unaware of. When I first noticed this, I was kind of intrigued, but also kind of freaked.

Because here’s the deal. When I purchased these cards, I believed that tarot cards were tapping into the individual’s subconscious. I believed that these cards were a direct reflection of the individual and their intuition. And I believed that, unless the individual had that knowledge already – in their mind or heart or gut – they would be unable to produce it through tarot. But I know for damn sure I don’t have most of this information in my mind, heart, or gut. So how do the cards produce it?

If it were a one-off, I would understand: coincidences are beautiful. If it were a two-off, I would also understand: again, coincidences are beautiful. This has happened over and over again. These readings provide a level of specificity and randomness that I do not understand.

I don’t know how this stuff works. And at this point, I’m too afraid to ask. Was there some sort of – god forbid – pact at the Barnes and Noble register where I purchased this deck? Have I broken some sort of spiritual or religious rule? What is this bizarre Jungian collective-unconscious 411, filled with nuggets of truth that users can dial into via Italian playing cards? I have no clue.

This morning, my best friend texted me about tarot cards, saying they were eerie. I agree. They have officially spooked me, my partner, and my best friend with their strangely accurate descriptions. Every time I do a reading, the cards tap into truths and situations that we may not have otherwise considered. At first, I was thrilled about the accuracy! Now, I’m wary, and keep readings to a healthy minimum.

Backstory: around February, my fascination with intuition (and desire to rely more on it) led me to the peculiar world of tarot. Normally I’m skeptical about astrology and zodiac signs. And before the work situation, I was equally – if not more – skeptical of tarot cards. I figured that fake fortune tellers were peddling fake futures to make a buck.

Enter the work situation. One day, my co-worker and I were talking about psychology with our project leader, who has a PhD in sociology. We ended up on the topic of tarot cards. When my project leader whipped out his tarot cards, my co-worker and I decided to amuse him. We provided no detailed information aside from “a trip” or “a move.” Project leader proceeded to describe events that had happened, were currently happening, or were about to occur. It was uncanny, it was specific, and it was detailed.

Later I called my project leader to ask more. How on earth did he get that information? How did the cards work? The purpose of the cards, he said, was to hone your intuition. Otherwise, it was bullshit. I laughed nervously and said his predictions weren’t all that bullshitty. In fact, they’d been pretty on the nose. Maybe he was just personally psychic?

Then I asked if he’d ever pulled cards for other people. He said yes, at a party once, but it had gotten him in trouble. He’d given the upside down Lovers card to a person going through a divorce, then a Betrayal card to someone whose partner had cheated. They thought he’d intentionally picked those cards to upset them! Later, I went to Barnes and Nobles to buy the original deck called the Rider Waite deck, the classic 78 card deck.

The 78 card deck is divided into two categories: the major arcana and minor arcana. Replace ‘arcana’ with life events. The major arcana, with 22 cards, deals in major life events and themes and lessons. The minor arcana, with 56 cards, deals in smaller day-to-day events, and reflect the fluctuations of daily life.

I was pleased to learn about the connection between Carl Jung, my favorite psychologist, and tarot cards.

One of Jung’s most influential contributions to psychology is the concept of the collective unconscious. Jung described the collective unconscious as a “psychic stratum” that holds primal human archetypes. In other words, Jung believes that all humans inherit and share the same existential themes and role. This is akin to how movie characters tend to have tropes. Examples of Jungian archetypes are the Mother, the Ruler, the Caregiver, the Jester, the Hero, the Outlaw, the Seducer, the Trickster.

Jung saw the tarot as a symbolic representation of the collective unconscious. He believed that the archetypal images and themes depicted in the tarot cards tap into the deep layers of the human psyche and can provide insights into an individual’s unconscious motivations, conflicts, and potential for personal growth.

In other words, tarot cards are visual representations of Jung’s archetypes.

When I do readings, I refer to a book called The Language of Tarot by Jeannie Reed. I chose her book as my primary reference because 1) I’m starting out, and it’s hard for me to memorize and understand the meaning of each card 2) I like her method of treating each card as part of a sentence 3) I am wary of reading too much into a card, and projecting my own meanings, as I don’t yet trust myself to do that. I may also have existing information that biases me towards certain conclusions. It’s much easier, and more reliable, to simply pull a card, and use her book as a dictionary.

Here are some examples of Reed’s interpretations:

Eight of Pentacles – A job with a learning curve. A challenging job that develops existing skills. On-the-job training.

Five of Swords – A psychological pattern of failure. Futility. In vain. Relapse.

The Moon – Motherhood. The womb. A child.

Six of Pentacles – Income and cash flow. Spending.

Two of Cups – Two people in love.

Seven of Wands – Sending resumes.

I was getting some spooked responses from the people around me. They asked me about how I shuffled the cards and selected the cards, because it was a little eerie how accurate the spreads were. Basically, it’s chaotic. I scramble the cards on a big table, tossing and turning cards, hurling them around, and choose the cards that ‘feel’ different.

This morning, I did a tarot card pull. I like how they tell stories. Sometimes I don’t know how I was able to pull the plot line with minimal information, but at this point, I don’t question it. An interesting part about the cards is how they’re like a psychological 411, where you can be directed to the right information. The cards told such a cohesive, elaborate story that I wanted to share it.

This person is looking for a job. There is a joint financial venture.

There is burnout and exhaustion. This person is not making a decision with emotional implications. They can’t cope or juggle things successfully. They are in over one’s head, likely financially. This person must let go of something that is not good for them – get out of the chair and walk. This relates to their holistic health and balance. There is financial insecurity. This person is protecting what they have accomplished so far. There is anger and frustration. This person needs to go to school.

tldr; This person is unhappy at work, feeling burned out, in financial straits, looking elsewhere for work, unable to decide on the right course of action, and may need to consider schooling. This spread didn’t resonate with me, but I enjoyed the story. If this pertains to you, good luck and godspeed!