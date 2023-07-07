July Diaries

July 7th, 2023

Oh, the open road beckons. I’ve had a hankering for New Mexico for the longest time: Johnny Cash’s twang, lonely roads, blistering heat, graffiti-lined homes, bright colors, magic, and adobe!

And then, of course, the mountains. I can’t wait to run amok in the forest (read: stay close to the trail) and pet rocks and try beers and explore ghost towns.

Plus I want to ride the mountain train! My heart, my heart. A few years ago, I watched this music video for Hunnybee. This is what I’ve been dreaming of –

July 6th, 2023

At some point in high school, I memorized all the lyrics to Rasputin. Don’t ask me why.

I was fascinated with the man, this mystic-holy-man-seductress-political-whisperer-of-the-Rus-tsarina, plus all the infamy that surrounded him. I coupled this with reads and rereads of Nabokov’s Lolita (memorizing, quietly: light of my life, fire of my loins. My sin, my soul. Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth) and then, later, an entire college course on Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. While my interest in the art and literature faded, my passion for the song, Rasputin, didn’t, paired with The Hopak, aka squat jump, aka the Cossak Dance, which I attempted to do tonight, three rosé’s in. My calves are killing me ha ha. This summer, my goal is to master the Rasputin dance. Just ’cause.

July 5th, 2023

Should I be vaguely concerned that my closest friends don’t know what’s happening in my life? I try to keep a pulse on them, but I guess I keep them away from mine. At first I was miffed, but I’m faaaairly certain it’s my fault. Over the past week, multiple good friends have hit me with the “what????!! When did this happen?” and then “You never told me that.”

I’m talkin’ fundamentals, diary. As in, I live and breathe and do things on the daily, and I mostly document them here. But I guess I just never bothered to update anybody IRL after April 6th, 2023. Well, WordPress. You know more about my life than people in my life know about my life.

The weird part is that it’s not intentional. I’m not trying to inhabit some secret triple life that ranges from person to person. I think I’m an open book. But clearly I am not. I guess I just have to be more intentional about sharing facets of my life, and thinking process, with the people around me. How do I even go about doing that, though? Sometimes it just feels like there’s no natural way to share the innumerable bits of stuff with the people I love.

July 1st, 2023

Annnnd we are officially halfway through the year! A few other bloggers pointed this out, so I will pay this fact forward. I wish I could say something about the first half of the year, but it passed by so… quickly? Similar to how, when B asked me how people in New York dressed, I said I didn’t know, because they all walked so goddamn fast.

I was planning to visit again in August – because vibes – but after poking around on the Internet, decided to cancel my stay. Maybe I’ll book another place for a less time. Or maybe I’ll go later. Or maybe not at all. I don’t know. I’m getting ahead of myself. There’s the upcoming trip into the mountains, then another WFH jaunt after that, and then maybe New York again. Or California. Or nowhere. I feel both restless and averse to long-term planning, but I don’t mind looking towards a trip three months out.

Today was a day dedicated to the pigs. Every week, I carve out a day where it’s just me and the pigs. I love my pigs. They got hair cuts a few days ago. I was horrified when the AC went out. I immediately placed them in small beds in the fridge and gave them lots of cucumbers and carrots. Then the fur coats were chopped off! Oh, C was so happy. He was licking my arm, which he’s never done. It’s a sign of guinea pig affection. It made me so happy. C and I get along really well. B prefers other people, but there’s still love there. They look cuter in their summer coats. Their figures are a lot more prominent and so are their bellies and it’s just very endearing.

I also tidied up my storage – cleaned up camera roll, moved SD to HD #1, looked up places to store a third hard drive, etc. The Internet recommends the 3-2-1 rule- “three copies of your data, two local (on-site) but on different media (read: devices), and at least one copy off-site.” I have two local copies, but no off-site copy. So that’s next.