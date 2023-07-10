I Made a Youtube!

Hey guys, and welcome to my Lu-Tube channel!

Over the past month, I’ve been uploading Youtube shorts from my Daily Portrait Challenge.

I wanted a platform to house the short-form videos I’ve been making – some for art and others for travel. Video hosting was too cumbersome on WordPress, and I’m still cagey about linking Instagram, so I bit the bullet and made a Youtube .

Every now and then, I’ll feature one of these process videos in Sketch Saturday! Here’s a playlist of the videos I’ve shared so far.

Digital Portraits on Procreate Playlist