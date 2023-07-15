The sun was high in the sky like a pie at 8 PM and that was when the caffeine hit so I was bopping and groovin’ because there’s nothing I love more than open highways and 80’s music together yes yes yes.

This weather makes me miss open roads and cyan skies and erratic indie music. (I am finally recovering from my trip to Boston: it was more taxing than New York, albeit less taxing than Europe.) For the past two years, I have been flowing on a circadian rhythm of wander, consumed by wanderlust.

I have had my city fix. Now I want my nature fix. I miss the mountains! I miss the canyons. I miss the deer, the elk, the cows! I miss the feeling of vast solitude, the intoxicating sense of being small but alive. I have come to realize that a love for the city is not mutually exclusive with a love for nature. I can love solitude, and I can love crowds! I can love dense urban streets, and I can love expansive rocky fields! The two go hand-in-hand. I like it all! I like adventures, and I have a hankering for my next, even though I have just returned from the last.

(On another note, I couldn’t help but notice how this scene from James and the Giant Peach embodied all those personalities…)

Bright lights, big city

That’s where we gotta go

Where the food is great and the bugs are so pretty

I’d like to get my arms around a hundred or so

I’d hug ’em, squeeze ’em, hold ’em tight

Sleep all day, dance all night

I want the bright lights and the big city

That’s the life for me, yeah

That’s the life for…



You little maggot

Have you never seen the moon

Gliding ‘cross the western sky

A dead oak tree by the waterside

Putrid vapors rising



That sounds lovely, dear

I’m sure we all agree

But I prefer the sunshine

A little park right in the center of the town

Flowers everywhere, children all around me

I’d love it!

Landing on a baby’s cheek so warm

It’s wonderful, wonderful

That’s the life for me

That’s the life for me

That’s the life, that’s the life for me



Elegant conversation

(Bright lights, big city)

An elevated point of view

(That’s where I’d go)

Intellectual stimulation

And someone you love to share it with you



It would be wonderful, wonderful

That’s the life for me

June Diaries, 2023