July Diaries

July 17th, 2023

We were on the road from 10 AM to 1 AM. The journey was peppered with stops. I got a hand-crafted pottery piece from a Native American Youth Artist pop-up. I also read multiple alien accounts at the International Alien Museum and Research Center. At the History Museum, I learned that we were a few miles away from the Manhattan Project.

It’s kind of funny driving through certain remote areas? They seem so outrageously experiment-y, like scenes right out of Stranger Things. The landscape changes abruptly, the formations are no longer natural, the scene takes on a strange color – the grass is silver and the plants are a shiny shade of blurple. There are miles of fenced-off areas – but no inhabitants, lone cylindrical containers in the distance, roads leading to nowhere, and finally, a general sense of incredulousness and unease. It’s as if a creative director designed the set of Cinematic Desert Experimenting Grounds and made no effort to conceal it.

Anyways. As much fun as it was to be on the open road, I was pooped. Still am. I took the morning off work. So I’ve been lounging around all day, editing photos, lying in bed, making sweet potato fries. I ended up not taking any vacation on the trip, since it felt smarter to save up PTO and to work remotely instead.

This is the kind of tiredness I chase after a trip. A sense of tiredness and accomplishment, like how you’re sore after a run. Time to recharge.

–

Before I go to sleep, I was thinking that it’s lovely being in nature and experiencing so much sentience at once. Trees are to forests, as waves are to water, as fingers are to hands, as clouds are to sky, as individuals are to source. That type of thing.

I was also thinking that being around animals improves my self-esteem. (Being around humans is hit-or-miss.) Not only do I love animals, but animals seem to like me. Whether it’s being singled out by a chicken, coddled by shelter cats, pawed at by a hamster, stared at by a snake, or examined by a rabbit, these interactions with nature, however brief, are light and moving.

I feel somewhat similarly about plants, trees, water and rocks. Although trees feel more sentient to me than water and rocks. I never got why people cut down trees. Like, what if trees scream in a frequency we can’t hear? Would we still cut them down? I also feel this way towards insects, although ever since I was stung by a wasp (after explicitly thinking I was not going to hurt it), I’ve been wary of the mean-looking ones.

July 12th, 2023

Hellooooooo from the mountains!

I write this at 8,500+ feet above sea level. Been mostly documenting this trip offline. Helps me stay organized. To stop myself from feeling overwhelmed, I always do yesterday’s entry today, sorting through hundreds of photos and writing journal posts.

After a few days of acclimating to the elevation, my lungs finally felt solid enough to hike. So today we hiked up the side of a mountain. I stamped my way up and nearly sprinted the whole way down. At the top of the mountain, where we ascended 1,000 feet and 4.5 miles without stopping, B said: “so now I know you’ve been sandbagging at home.” And then I thought that maybe he was right, because I don’t really do the maximum ever unless there’s an incentive, like a big juicy mountain.

It feels good to be up here, to be on the road, to fill the days with exploration and adventure and leisure. Life is fun. Life is slow. I’m basically an old person, WordPress – a whole ass retiree. I like it, though.

Also, I think we’re going to extend our trip.

July 5th, 2023

Should I be vaguely concerned that my closest friends don’t know what’s happening in my life? I try to keep a pulse on them, but I guess I keep them away from mine. At first I was miffed, but I’m faaaairly certain it’s my fault. Over the past week, multiple good friends have hit me with the “what????!! When did this happen?” and then “You never told me that.”

The weird part is that it’s not intentional. I’m not trying to inhabit some secret triple life that ranges from person to person. I think I’m an open book. But clearly I am not. I guess I just have to be more intentional about sharing facets of my life, and thinking process, with the people around me. How do I even go about doing that, though? Sometimes it just feels like there’s no natural way to share the innumerable bits of stuff with other people.

July 1st, 2023

Annnnd we are officially halfway through the year! A few other bloggers pointed this out, so I will pay this fact forward. I wish I could say something about the first half of the year, but it passed by so… quickly? Similar to how, when B asked me how people in New York dressed, I said I didn’t know, because they all walked so goddamn fast.

I was planning to visit again in August – because vibes – but after poking around on the Internet, decided to cancel my stay. Maybe I’ll book another place for a less time. Or maybe I’ll go later. Or maybe not at all. I don’t know. I’m getting ahead of myself. There’s the upcoming trip into the mountains, then another WFH jaunt after that, and then maybe New York again. Or California. Or nowhere. I feel both restless and averse to long-term planning, but I don’t mind looking towards a trip three months out.

Today was a day dedicated to the pigs. Every week, I carve out a day where it’s just me and the pigs. I love my pigs. They got hair cuts a few days ago. I was horrified when the AC went out. I immediately placed them in small beds in the fridge and gave them lots of cucumbers and carrots. Then the fur coats were chopped off! Oh, C was so happy. He was licking my arm, which he’s never done. It’s a sign of guinea pig affection. It made me so happy. C and I get along really well. B prefers other people, but there’s still love there. They look cuter in their summer coats. Their figures are a lot more prominent and so are their bellies and it’s just very endearing.

I also tidied up my storage – cleaned up camera roll, moved SD to HD #1, looked up places to store a third hard drive, etc. The Internet recommends the 3-2-1 rule- “three copies of your data, two local (on-site) but on different media (read: devices), and at least one copy off-site.” I have two local copies, but no off-site copy. So that’s next.