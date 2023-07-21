Bitter Pills and Bubblegum

I could write about the books I’ve been reading or the shows I’ve been watching, but that hasn’t been on my mind. I am, quite frankly, exhausted by my mind. And I have been. It’s worn me out, worn me down. It affects other people. It wears them out, wears them down. I wish that it would cease to hum at the pace it does. It’s both frenetic and foreign. People tell me to stop thinking so much, and I tell them: I’m trying, but I can’t. I can’t. It causes problems. It causes suffering. Why does the mind cause us to suffer?

A while back I looked up How to Be a Monk on Google. I saw that they had an annual salary of $40,000. I never knew monks had a salary. Did you? I guess it only makes sense. How else would they subsist? A part of me imagined them simply meditating for hours on the side of a mountain, calming down the chaotic mind. But monks have to eat, too. And pay rent.

So the next thing I’m going to do in life is try and calm down the chaotic mind. Even if I can’t be a monk, I’ll read about them. I’ll emulate them.

I was reflecting on this blog, and how, at first, this blog started off as ‘memories and musings.’ But there’s a fine line between that and rumination. When do musings stop and rumination begins? When do memories stop and negative playbacks begin? I don’t know. But sometimes it feels like rumination has stepped in as a way to solve. But you can’t solve math problems by chewing bubblegum. The only issue is that chewing bubblegum makes me feel better about not solving math problems, even if it makes my teeth rot.

And as my teeth rot, and math problems go unsolved, I realize that I don’t know how to fully reign in some pathological fear of uncertainty. Even the mere thought inspires a deep sense of dread. I look at the people around me, who seem unperturbed by the infinite what-if’s of life. Some what-if’s are as absurd as coming home with a nest of bed bugs tucked under one’s skirt from the subway. Others are as mundane and inescapable as death! Even the prospect of change and impermanence – the kind like falling leaves and aging skin and maturing love – makes me want to cry.

In the seventh grade my English teacher said that, in Buddhism, the root of all suffering is desire and attachment. I spent a long time trying to understand. And I just couldn’t. ButI understand now. When we desire, we inherently reject the Now: there’s a gap between life Right Now, and what we want one day. When we attach, we inherently reject impermanence: all things will come to pass, whether it’s joy or a home or a job or a family or a relationship or material possessions, and by attaching ourselves to them, we assume they will not change.

And when we desire and we attach, and we reject the now and we reject impermanence, we suffer. We suffer and we suffer and we suffer. And we think to ourselves: if only I could attain what I desired, or I could keep everything I was attached to, I would be free from this suffering. But it’s the opposite. In order to relinquish suffering, we have to relinquish these illusions of an unchanging life, and the illusions of anything other than Right F’ing Now.

Even though I understand these things on an intellectual level, it’s a bitter pill to swallow. I’m convinced there exists a Future that, if I just tried hard enough, I could peek into and see. I’m convinced there exists a Past that, if I just ruminated hard enough, I could go back and change. Maybe I can play 7D Chess. I’ll attach myself to the infinite outcomes and line up my pieces just right. But in doing so, I create a not-so-unique prison of the mind.

The order of the day is to reign this all in. Reign in the mind, swallow the bitter pill, spit out the bubblegum. It’s just that I’m still figuring out how.