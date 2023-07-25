July 2023

Writing, for some reason, has felt a lot harder recently. I tried to document my most recent trip, but even that felt like pulling teeth. It doesn’t help that life, in its lifey way, has been happening in lifetastic fashion.

Despite it all, it still feels important to me that I capture that trip and all the photos and entries. I’ll just have to complete it all in one go, schedule my posts out, and then dip back into the real world. So I’ll be ‘posting’ on here, but I won’t actually ‘be’ here. And all those memories will seem tangible in the moment, as clickable links and uploadable photos, but they are gone, they are gone, they are gone.

“But memories are time beings, too, like cherry blossoms or ginkgo leaves; for a while they are beautiful, and then they fade and die.”

With posting – I have done the same with Instagram, scheduling out photography from past trips and adventures. Even though the journeys ended long ago, I still feel compelled to document them.

That’s how I feel about life in general. Even with this blog. Real life passes by in an instant and meanwhile I’m still trying to find the right word to describe it. Catching up to the present is a near-impossible feat, and I always feel burdened, even in my own diary, with the obligation of catching myself up from the last entry.

Except I’m not going to do that here.

These are quotes that resonated with me from A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki.

“If you’ve ever tried to keep a diary, then you’ll know that the problem of trying to write about the past really starts in the present: No matter how fast you write, you’re always stuck in the then and you can never catch up to what’s happening now, which means that now is pretty much doomed to extinction.”

“That’s what it feels like when I write, like I have this beautiful world in my head, but when I try to remember it in order to write it down, I change it, and I can’t ever get it back.”

“It made me sad when I caught myself pretending that everybody out there in cyberspace cared about what I thought, when really nobody gives a shit. And when I multiplied that sad feeling by all the millions of people in their lonely little rooms, furiously writing and posting to their lonely little pages that nobody has time to read because they’re all so busy writing and posting, it kind of broke my heart.”

“Life is fleeting. Don’t waste a single moment of your precious life. Wake up now! And now! And now!”

