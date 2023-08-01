We embarked on our journey this morning, a tangle of cords, wires, Mickey D biscuits, and a COVID test.

Oh, the open road and open skies! It felt like a goddamn dream. I have had a hankering for the Southwest, somewhere red and toasty and dry. Straight out of classic Americana, 80’s on blast. Trope of the lone car speeding down Route 66, blasting Johnny Cash. Mix in the blistering heat, tumbleweed magic, jackrabbits sprinting and sunburned adobe.

My heart crescendo’d to the closing instrumental of Forever Young, as the windmills spun slow and I cycled through one Napoleon Dynamite track after the other. This moment remained one of the most absurd and yet moving highlights of the journey. These lines lodged themselves in my mind for the remainder of the trip, a bittersweet request: let us die young, or let us live forever.

Heaven can wait, we’re only watching the skies

Hoping for the best but expecting the worst

Are you gonna drop the bomb or not? Let us die young or let us live forever

We don’t have the power but we never say never

Sitting in a sandpit, life is a short trip

The music’s for the sad men Can you imagine when this race is won

Turn our golden faces into the sun

Praising our leaders, we’re getting in tune

The music’s played by the – the mad man Forever young

I want to be forever young

Do you really want to live forever?

We drove through a seemingly endless lightning storm on the loneliest, emptiest road. Cue awkward 80’s song with a gentle breathing intro.

We joked that the simulation devs were getting lazy – “lazy devs!”

Everything felt so surreal in its exagerated perfection. From the clouds to the tea to the roads to the drivers. There were dark outlines around the cumulus clouds, as if someone had dragged the cursor high on contrast. There were funny numerical synchronicities, too – at a broken gas stations, the price of gas was the exact number of miles we had left (428).

Sometimes the only logical explanation is that nothing is real, and that feeling was heightened as we cruised thru desert, mountains, and plains.

It had been a while since I had felt so severely disoriented and disconnected, but in the best possible way. I thought I saw a tiny man running by the road, but it didn’t occur to me that maybe men weren’t 14 inches tall, and when I looked closer, I saw that it actually was a jackrabbit running alongside the vehicle. Skinwalker?

We arrived just in time to watch the sun set behind the mountains. Even at 10 PM, we gazed at the sun’s gradient behind the silhouetted mountains. City lights dotted the horizon. The neighborhoods were snug, the houses cozy. In one of the houses, the owners had slung artwork across the windows.