Just Some Thoughts

Several things:

1. I am increasingly convinced that everything is out of my control and most things are predetermined. The people we meet, the events that occur, the situations we experience. You know how, in video-games, there are choices of dialogue, object interactions, and conversations? And, based on your selection, these might result in different outcomes? As players, we walk away feeling as though our choices made a difference. But they were all still pre-programmed by some tired overworked programmer who sometimes questions why he went into the gaming industry. These character lives were still scripted and written before production. Maybe, in a similar vein, all of our lives are playing out like dramas and video-games that were already brainstormed, pitched, and accepted, and are just now being produced by you, me, and everyone else.

But honestly, though, even if this weren’t the case, and we had all the free-will we could possibly imagine, the concept of being a mere character brings me great relief. Maybe this was already scripted, and I’m just playing a part. Maybe I should just relax and not take anything too seriously. Maybe I should just take everything seriously enough to enjoy the game, root for the protagonist, shed a tear at the play, and then standing ovation at the end. But once it’s over, that’s okay, we’ll just spawn into other bodies and lives, and we’ll do it all over again. Next time, we’ll just play another character.

2. The synchronicities remain plunked everywhere, like fat waving flags. These signs and syncs bring me back to the first point. There’s no way there can be this many meaningful coincidences. They’re like bright yellow flowers planted on the side of the road, which I stumble upon every few meters. After a while, I start to wonder: did someone plant these before I got here, and if so, how did they know I would be here? It must be the videogame theory in #1. I’ve filled up a few pages of my notebook with all these weird meaningful coincidences, enough to make Carl Jung smile.

3. My mind has never worked so hard to try and convince itself that it’s not hot shit that it’s not always true that it distorts and it diffuses and it clings. This is natural, though, right? All in the name of survival. I mean, imagine two ancestor tribes. One of them is super lowkey, like Bob Marley. The other is Tense and Anxious and Paranoid. One day, an opposing tribe arrives and they promise food and riches and harmony. Bob Marley clan smiles and nods and ignores any particular red flags. Tense and Paranoid clan gets nervous about possible ways they might get tricked. Tense and Paranoid tribe goes into fight or flight and begins to overanalyze the situation, while the Bob Marley clan doesn’t bat an eye, they’re fast asleep. The opposing tribe attacks the next day, and who gets wiped out? All the Type B Bob Marley ukulele strumming ‘don’t worry be happy’ fellers whose minds and bodies were at rest. In other words, our minds probably go into overdrive because all the minds that went into overdrive survived into the next generation – and then the next and the next.

But now we have office jobs and Spotify and Targets and we are, at least, aren’t at as great of a risk of tiger attacks and tribal feuds. Our minds, however, have adapted, and now a great majority of us are stuck in our heads. Now there seems to be this movement where we’re using our minds to take ourselves out of our minds. So I am trying my very best to use my mind to convince my mind that my mind is not as important as my mind thinks it is, except every fleeting thought and imaginative scenario balloons out into highly vivid proportions and it’s dizzying and then my mind starts to question The Mind.

4. Which brings me to the next point – there are lots of synchronicities, it would behoove us all to think a little less, and everything feels scripted. Now see below. Every night I get this lovely this quote from an app. The past two days, I’ve gotten, refer to #2, eerily apt reminders that reflect the book I’ve been reading, Just a Thought (which is so good I’ll have to eventually quote entire chapters) Previously, none of the quotes had anything to do with ‘thoughts,’ per se. But coincidentally, my most recent quotes were specifically on these themes that I’ve been, quite frankly, struggling with.

I did have a horrifying thought today, though, in the parking lot of the pool. It went along the lines of: if I’m not what I think, and if I’m not who I think I am, then what and who are we without our thoughts? We’ve built entire systems, societies and stories in our minds, with these thoughts – we’ve labeled ourselves and others in one way or the other, we ruminate and we analyze and we blame, but what happens when that goes kaput? When it all turns out to be some big, giant trick that the mind has played on itself?? Jesus. See, now I’m Tense and Nervous.

But I’m going to go back to the quote. And as the quote suggests: don’t believe everything you think. You don’t have to control your thoughts – you just have to stop letting them control you. That’s why this blog is here. That’s why I write! Because these thoughts need a dumping ground, they need an outlet, and ultimately, they need to be let go. I get the feeling that it’s a constant, continuous process.

If everything is predetermined, though, see #1, then I can relax on this thought stuff. Maybe the excessive, meaningless thoughts were baked into the character, it’s realllllly no big deal, and it’s all just part of the plot.