Tales from Telluride & Tomboy

At nightfall, we rolled into Telluride, a picturesque mountain town nestled in the heart of Southwest Colorado. Once a Victorian mining town, Telluride had since transformed into a hub for the athletic and celebrity.

Telluride was a mix of work-from-homers, visiting families, wedding guests, outdoorsy folks, hikers, bicyclists, and locals. Unlike Switzerland, where elevation gave locals a holier-than-thou feel, in Colorado, everyone seemed super earthy. Composting-dreads wearing-Patagonia sporting earthy. Everyone was dressed in athletic gear and flowy pants and sneakers, on their way to do something athletic.

For breakfast, we had coffee and Danishes at Baked, a cute Telluride bakery in a painted red house. We ate breakfast on Historic Main Street. The mountains were like a bagel spread, an even shmear of beauty and nature and sunshine. At the park, there were kids playing soccer, a skate camp, and an entire section dedicated to Dads WFH. When we passed by, we overheard one of them talk forcefully about stocks and bonds and portfolios.

In the afternoon, we went offroading on a steep mountain cliff called the Road to Tomboy. This was an accident. By the time we were on the trail, and we realized it was, in fact, rocky and steep and narrow, it was too late to turn around. At one point, we were five feet away from a 70 degree drop. Passing other vehicles on the mountain ledge is always the scariest part, although fortunately, we had right of way as we chugged up up up. The reason you see two tracks on the road is that there’s only room for one vehicle going one way – so you better coordinate with other drivers!

The terrain was unexpectedly rough, but wonderfully scenic. Normally I am convinced I will topple and die, but I felt at ease on this day. In just 45 minutes, the car climbed 3,000 feet in elevation. Temperatures dropped rapidly. We were on a 45 degree straight incline on the narrowest portion, and every minute felt agonizingly long. It was worth it, though. At the peak, we visited the ruins of the old mining town, Tomboy: one of the highest ghost towns in the US.