Mountain Marble

Floating in the gondola from Telluride to Mountain Village, we admired the breathtaking San Juan Mountains.

We had the entire cabin to ourselves. We oohed and aahed in this peaceful Coloradan marble, which ran smoothly and quietly. Not only that, it was free! It was at this moment that we concluded Switzerland had been an absolute scam. (I would rather not delve into one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had, periodt, but it was in the Swiss Alps, cramped in a horrible gondola with 80 other humans, packed like a sardine. Hell, basically.)

15 minutes later, the gondola gently spat us out in the neighboring town. The eponymous Mountain Village was, in fact, a village in the mountains, peppered with residential cabins. Later I learned that Oprah had a house there. Huh!