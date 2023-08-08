Last Week in Five Words

1. Wholesome

Yesterday was one of the most wholesome days I’ve had in a while. I don’t know. Something about it felt so familiar yet distant? Almost like the early and latter days of college, which weren’t yet filled with stress and exams and sky-high anxiety. The Ivy bubble was a pressure cooker. Some of us burned.

At the same time, it made those friendly, quiet moments all the more valuable. Hanging out at someone’s place, grabbing food, making food, playing guitar, listening to music, petting a pup (or cat), throwing something up on the TV. Even as an adult, I relish in that. Just all around good vibes. Fortunately, I brought my camera* – although I left behind my Nintendo Switch – and captured a fraction of the wholesomeness.

*images blurred for privacy

2. Switch

I got a Nintendo Switch!

My history with Nintendo goes way back, into the highly obsessive days of childhood, when my mother hid and lost my first Gameboy. I was never the same since.

But I found other ways. Summer of sixth and seventh grade was spent with friends playing Super Mario Bro’s. We would sit in the hallways, hunched and focused, yelling at the top of our lungs. I’d sneak into the bathroom and furtively play DS. I was good at the game, obnoxiously so, making bets with small boys from other classes and demanding my unpaid sums. The monotony of our hot summer days were thus punctuated with the wild West of flower power, Yoshi, rainbow stars, coins, mushrooms, grumpy Goombas. The squat Italian brothers who defined our days.

At last weekend’s lunch – where I got a free Mediterranean bowl, thank you kind employee – everyone talked about their Switch. This experience inspired a deep FOMO. The next day, I went out and bought my own.

3. Sunshine

Lately I have taken to photographing flowers and the suburbs:

and swimming at the pool.

During my last pool visit, I wrote –

The kids are at school, the parents are at work, and I’m at the pool, where the only other person is an employee of this complex I don’t live at.

Then I am alone.

I read my book in the pool. I am tucked squarely under the shade. The sun creeps upward behind me. The pages of the book are crumpled. I finish the story, which I find unsatisfying. Then I salamander back and forth across the pool, in the water that is clear and rich and blue.

I like to pretend I am an retiree who swims laps in the morning, who wears sadness and silver like a trophy.

4. Trivia

Nothing will make you feel dumber than not knowing the first person who summited Mount Everest (Sir Hillary) and what country they hailed from (New Zealand). The rest of the night was just as dismal (for me). The supreme pizza, however, was not. Had I not been driving, I would have gotten a drink, too!

’twas the first trivia night I’ve ever been to. It inspired a newfound motivation to learn totally random facts about the world. Maybe geography and history, since those are less likely to fluctuate, like pop culture. I informed my parents of this goal. My dad said, but what if none of those questions come up? I said that it still wouldn’t hurt to learn facts.

Trivia made life feel a little more real. I felt as though the tiles beneath my feet had solidified, even as the concert behind us reverberated thru the walls.

5. Temple

I have been twice baptized: once at birth, another in the sixth grade. Despite having been raised Christian, I’ve always gravitated towards Buddhism – ever since I was a teen. My heart skips a beat when I see a monk. I sometimes daydream about being one, sitting on the mountainside, meditating, and willing my mind to stfu.

My understanding of Buddhism has been limited to Western texts and distant familial relations. My father’s side of the family are practicing Buddhists. My best friend’s mother, a devout Buddhist, would wake us up each morning to incense and chanting. Still. Aside from images of shrines and burning money and oranges laid at alter, my understanding is limited at best.

That said, I have finally decided to venture out and learn more. What I’m looking for are two things: 1) a way to tie everything together so I can translate a philosophical understanding into actual practice and 2) a mentor monk. The first will be more accessible than the second. I don’t even know if a monk would want to talk to me. But a monk did compliment my Chinese the other day, as I explained that I was attending the seminar downstairs, and I had grown up here as a child.

You still speak Chinese very well. Good job!

It made my heart flutter. And it also reminded me to continue practicing and learning Chinese. My mother always said I would regret not learning Chinese when I grew up. Unsurprisingly, I regret not learning Chinese now that I have grown up. Fortunately, I can understand and speak the language – at least, my tones are correct. Everyone says it’s still not too late. My aim is to attend regular speaking groups, and to pass several proficiency tests until I can read like….drumroll please…an 11 year old.

Things I want to do:

These five words have given me a greater sense of direction, at least in terms of goals I can set and reach. Some may take longer than others, but it’s about the journey and not the destination, right?

Meet new people

Draw with friendos

Photograph every continent

Visit all the top National Parks

Play co-op Nintendo games

Spend time with my family

Take care of my parents

Volunteer with animals and/or teach

Learn more about Buddhism

Learn random new facts about geography and history and get 2 answers right!

Learn Chinese and pass the Level 1-6 proficiency test

Read 50 books – already 35 down

The day I wrote this, my app provided an apt quote: