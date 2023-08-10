Cyclinspiration

Two of my Moleskines arrived in the mail. After reading someone’s sketchbook, I witnessed a new lightwave appear in my head. I had to replicate it. On paper. I went sketchbook shopping in a frenzy. Several delirious hours later, two of four arrived.

Coolpep, I don’t know what’s come over me. I’ve gone from being shopping-indifferent to suddenly purchasing a new Fujifilm camera lens, a Nintendo Switch, and four Moleskine notebooks. In plain terms: I feel like makin’ stuff.

The last time I filled up a sketchbook was… 2020. Can you believe that? Three years. Up until then, I had never gone a year without sketchbooking. Since 2007. In 2020, I pivoted to digital art. But with the rise of AI art, traditional art beckons. But AI can’t pick up a paintbrush (yet), it can’t journal its innermost thoughts and feelings (yet), it can’t pour its soul into watercolor (yet.) It’s the soul behind art that draws me to it. Soul, souls, whatever.

It’s weird to think that I haven’t been consistently, obsessively creative. Because now that I feel this way, it’s like I always have. What do you mean I wasn’t looking for art reference photos this whole time? What do you mean I wasn’t bursting with mind illustrations? What do you mean I haven’t been seized by the need to make and create beauty? Granted, that’s how I feel about feelings. Like they’ll never end, and like they never began. But, as they say, everything in life is temporary.

There’s been a similar shift in the creative “vibe” as well. As in, I went years without knowing a single person who played guitar, drew religiously, wrote maniacally, penned poetry, read sheet music, or took photos, let alone a combination of those. Now, out of the blue, I can list people out on both hands. I can think of someone who’s learning a new song on guitar. I can pinpoint someone who’d be down to take pictures at the museum. I can name multiple someones who are drafting a story and drawing the characters. I swear they fell from the sky.

I think I have a lot of energy inside my body. It’s perpetually funneled towards something – healthy or unhealthy. Usually it’s a mix. Whether it’s anxiety, terror, ecstasy, sadness, contentedness, skepticism, or calm, these are all forms of energy blasting through my veins. They search for things to latch onto. They latch onto irrational thoughts. They latch onto memories. They latch into beliefs about the world. And sometimes, if I’m lucky, they latch onto art.

This blog attests to the cyclical nature of my art-related inspiration (cyclic-inspiration – cyclinspiration?): it comes in brief, intense bursts. The best thing to do is to completely unleash it. Make a f*ton of art. Draw into the wee hours of morning. Write and read and write some more. Harness this shit. It’s funny, now that I think about it. I recognize this feeling. This was the exact energy that led me to create this blog in the first place, in 2016. And I’m still here. Chugging along.