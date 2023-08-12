In the evening, we drove up an unpaved road to Alma, a ghost town. After two hours, we had reached an elevation of 11,000 feet.

The mining town had once been a hub of silver and gold mining in the late 1800s. Remnants of the mining structures and society remained. The structures were surprisingly intact. Another traveler, a motorcyclist, stopped to chat, pointing out tiny strawberries in the dirt.

Parked on the mountaintop, to the hum of Bon Iver and tap of steady rain, I felt the closest thing to reverence. I wracked my mind for the proper word. Not happiness. Not joy. Not excitement. Maybe euphoria? More like a heightened emotional experience where you can hear the dopamine firing through your ears. Awe, elation, joy! A state of transcendence.

One week later, I stumbled upon a book, whose author suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and who wrote about the transcendence, which resonated with me:

“Whether it’s Mt. Sinai, a pasture, a library, the creek down the road, a liveness, or whatever you want to call it, the song is above us, around us, within us. We transcend the incessant and wearying yammer of bullshit. Transcendence means you go from judgement, separation from life in yourself, to feeling at one-ish with the universe. We hook into something bigger than we are – truer than the self-serving stories we make up about life and ourselves.”

― Anne Lamott, Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage

