’08 Adolescence

My heart is full.

By the time I looked down to check my phone, it was 9 PM. Somehow, 11 hours had flown by. And in those 11 hours,

We had run through several iterations of Falling Slowly, a beauuutiful song I haven’t touched in nearly 10 years. I played guitar and listened to them sing and harmonize.

We had watched 1.5 episodes of Terrace House, a reality show that inspired our spontaneous cookout, see below.

We had shopped at two grocery stories, cooked and cleaned the kitchen, and polished off cozy Japanese beef stew, shishito peppers and sausages, peanut dressing salad, and, of course, chocolate peanut drumstick cones.

We had tried, for the very first time, natto. It wasn’t bad! I saved the remainder for my mother. She loved the natto, and requested 10 more packets.

I know I already said it, but I’ll say it again: my heart is full.

All of a sudden, I was 15 again. The past, present, and future had merged into one delirious, beautiful moment. In a good way. It was 2006. It was 2009. It was 2012! Those formative years are the ones I miss most. They were characterized by laughter, comics, Sonic drinks, crushes, Napoleon Dynamite, 00’s R&B, emo alternative, acoustic guitar, rolling down hills, skinny jeans, indie rock, lemon stained hair. And although they weren’t exactly perfect, they were filled with untainted happiness. There was no bitterness, only naiveté – no hatred, only joy. And sometimes all I want is to go back to that version of myself. The pre-2013 one.

Most recently, I have been granted moments like that. Moments that remind me that I’m not as far away from that pre-2013 version as I thought. Moments that appear in short bursts of recognition. Like tonight: watching My Chemical Romance, a band my friends and I reveeeered, singing on SNL. Nerding out yesterday over Napoleon Dynamite with not one, but two people at the same time, as totally grown-up adults. Making a guitar cover to a song that I’ve never heard anybody mention, not outside 2010. All of a sudden, they’re here. They’re reminders of the past. They’re reminders that the people right here, in front of me, lived in a microcosm that I, too, existed in! Meaning: I was not alone, am not alone, we are not alone.

The goal, however, isn’t to live in the past. It isn’t to preserve certain years in amber and desperately try to recreate them. I am not trying to Uncle Rico my way back to the State Championship. The goal, rather, is to reset. To get back to a baseline level of familiarity. To identify the people and places and situations that brought me joy and gave me a sense of meaning, however small or unfounded, and to seek them out. For instance, I loved volunteering and I loved teaching. I loved meeting new people, and I loved spending time with friends. I loved drawing for hours, and I loved the freedom and accountability of art class. I loved to read, and I loved to write, and I loved to make musical covers with others.

So I will try my best to do all of that and more. And when I do, I will appreciate the experiences, look forward to future ones (all of a sudden, I’m excited for next Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and remind myself that everything in life is temporary, so I shouldn’t hold onto too tight. Everything is always changing. Always! That’s a big part of this, too. Acknowledging that yes, life has changed in 10 years. As it should. And it can and will change again. (Hopefully for the better.) As J Cole once sang in ’03 Adolescence: things change, rearrange, and so do I.