Spoke with M and spent some time studying her nose, feeling the wetness of mine. Afterwards, I went to the skating rink. Last week I went skating and my legs screamed for days. Fantastic exercise. I might make this a weekly thing. Especially if I can evade traffic.

Tonight I may be going to trivia. N invited me a few weeks back. After S made a call for help, R attended. I will probably know none of the answers, but I enjoy hearing the questions and feeling totally dumb. I said I was going to get a big book of trivia, but I haven’t. So remind me to do that when I leave the coffeeshop.

T invited me to hang out with some of his art friends on Friday. Last Saturday, I invited T to a Mandarin speaking event. It was fun. I might go again this Saturday, but a part of me regrets handing out my number to someone at the last minute in an effort to be friendly. I didn’t actually mean for the person to text me, but how could I politely decline?

And then, of course, there is Sunday, where we’ll draw and cook and make music. I believe C will be out of town, but he’ll be back next week, and we made plans to go to the art museum. Traffic may be hell that day, but the weather should look a lot better. A welcome reprieve from the blistering sun sheesh.

These people literally fell from the fucking sky. All of them. Every single letter. Identities of alphabet soup. One day I will look back and recognize none of the letters, because that’s what happens nowadays when I read old entries. I don’t know who I’m talking about or what. Who is Y? Who is B? Who is H? But in this moment, as I type this, I know who they are. And they’re really cool, and I’m grateful to know them.